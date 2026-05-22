Africa Food Show Kenya Officially Announces Concurrent Events With Hotel Expo And Strategic Partnership With The Baristas Association Of Kenya

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) NAIROBI, KENYA – East Africa's food, hospitality, and tourism industries are converging in one landmark event. The Africa Food Show Kenya announces its concurrent showcase alongside the Hotel Expo, bringing together the full spectrum of the region's food service and hospitality ecosystem under one roof. The Baristas Association of Kenya joins as an official industry partner, with the backing of the Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Coast Tourist Association, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.
Event at a Glance
Product Sectors & Categories
| 200+
Exhibitors
| 300+
Products
| 12
Countries
| 1,000+
B2B Meetings
| 5,000+
Visitors
| 20
Conferences
Spanning the full spectrum of the food, agriculture, food packaging and hospitality value chain:
Africa Food Show + Hotel Expo: One Powerful Platform
| Food Processing, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics
| Beverages & Functional Drinks
| Sustainable Food Packaging & Labelling
| Plant-Based & Alternative Proteins
| Hotels, Restaurants & Catering (HoReCa)
| Food Safety & Quality Assurance
| Food Supply Chain & Logistics
| Agriculture Machinery, Tools and Equipment
| Agriculture Inputs
| Food Packaging Technologies
A unified showcase from farm to fork and kitchen to guest room, delivering:
One destination for suppliers, buyers, hoteliers, chefs, and tourism operators across East Africa.
Cross-sector networking connecting food producers with hospitality procurement teams.
Live demonstrations, culinary showcases, and industry workshops.
Exhibitor access to a high-quality audience from across Africa and international markets.
Baristas Association of Kenya: Elevating Coffee Culture
Kenya's world-class Arabica coffee takes centre stage through BAK's programming:
Live barista competitions and championship qualifiers across East Africa.
Coffee cupping sessions, brewing masterclasses, and specialty showcases.
A dedicated Coffee & Beverage Pavilion featuring single-origin coffees, equipment suppliers, and roasters.
Workshops on coffee entrepreneurship, café management, and global speciality trends.
Official Government and Industry Support
Kenya Tourism Board (KTB)
Links food culture with Kenya's culinary tourism strategy, amplifying the show's international reach.
Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA)
Connects Swahili culinary heritage and the coastal seafood industry to the show's hospitality programming.
Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development
Provides policy backing and access to Kenya's full agricultural ecosystem, from smallholder farmers to large-scale agri-processors.
“The Africa Food Show Kenya is not just a trade event it is a movement. By bringing together food, hospitality, tourism, and coffee under one roof, we are creating a platform that will shape the future of Kenya's food economy and position East Africa as a global hospitality destination.”
- Show Director, Africa Food Show Kenya
About Africa Food Show Kenya
Africa Food Show Kenya is East Africa's premier international trade exhibition dedicated to food service, food manufacturing, hospitality, and the hotel industry. Running alongside the Hotel Expo, it connects global brands, regional innovators, government agencies, chefs, hoteliers, baristas, and food producers in a dynamic B2B and B2C environment.
Partners & Supporters
Arab Dates Federation Egypt. International Trade Council * Rhenus Logistics
Media Partners
Afrique Media. Asian Aussie Business. Food Business Gulf & Middle East. Food Drinks & Innovation. Foodtechbiz. Gazet International. Gulf Agriculture. International Business Africa. International Business Magazine. MidEast Info. NegoSentro. New Media Partners. Poland Fruits. Red Bus Digital Ventures. Start Up News. The Business Year. The Executive Chronicles. The Technology News PH. Trade Travel Journal. World Business Outlook. World Executive Digest
Media Partners - For Follow Up
Asia Food Journal. Food Business Gulf & Middle East. Food Drinks & Innovation. Gulf Agriculture. Poland Fruits
MEDIA CONTACT
Africa Food Show Kenya - Communications Office
Email:...
Website:
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
MENAFN22052026005446012082ID1111155956
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