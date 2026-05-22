Africa Food Show Kenya Officially Announces Concurrent Events With Hotel Expo And Strategic Partnership With The Baristas Association Of Kenya

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) NAIROBI, KENYA – East Africa's food, hospitality, and tourism industries are converging in one landmark event. The Africa Food Show Kenya announces its concurrent showcase alongside the Hotel Expo, bringing together the full spectrum of the region's food service and hospitality ecosystem under one roof. The Baristas Association of Kenya joins as an official industry partner, with the backing of the Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Coast Tourist Association, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.







Event at a Glance

200+ Exhibitors 300+ Products 12 Countries 1,000+ B2B Meetings 5,000+ Visitors 20 Conferences

Food Processing, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics Beverages & Functional Drinks Sustainable Food Packaging & Labelling Plant-Based & Alternative Proteins Hotels, Restaurants & Catering (HoReCa) Food Safety & Quality Assurance Food Supply Chain & Logistics Agriculture Machinery, Tools and Equipment Agriculture Inputs Food Packaging Technologies

Spanning the full spectrum of the food, agriculture, food packaging and hospitality value chain:

One destination for suppliers, buyers, hoteliers, chefs, and tourism operators across East Africa. Cross-sector networking connecting food producers with hospitality procurement teams. Live demonstrations, culinary showcases, and industry workshops. Exhibitor access to a high-quality audience from across Africa and international markets.

A unified showcase from farm to fork and kitchen to guest room, delivering:

Live barista competitions and championship qualifiers across East Africa. Coffee cupping sessions, brewing masterclasses, and specialty showcases. A dedicated Coffee & Beverage Pavilion featuring single-origin coffees, equipment suppliers, and roasters. Workshops on coffee entrepreneurship, café management, and global speciality trends.

Kenya's world-class Arabica coffee takes centre stage through BAK's programming:

Links food culture with Kenya's culinary tourism strategy, amplifying the show's international reach.

Connects Swahili culinary heritage and the coastal seafood industry to the show's hospitality programming.

Provides policy backing and access to Kenya's full agricultural ecosystem, from smallholder farmers to large-scale agri-processors.

“The Africa Food Show Kenya is not just a trade event it is a movement. By bringing together food, hospitality, tourism, and coffee under one roof, we are creating a platform that will shape the future of Kenya's food economy and position East Africa as a global hospitality destination.”

Africa Food Show Kenya is East Africa's premier international trade exhibition dedicated to food service, food manufacturing, hospitality, and the hotel industry. Running alongside the Hotel Expo, it connects global brands, regional innovators, government agencies, chefs, hoteliers, baristas, and food producers in a dynamic B2B and B2C environment.

Arab Dates Federation Egypt. International Trade Council * Rhenus Logistics

Afrique Media. Asian Aussie Business. Food Business Gulf & Middle East. Food Drinks & Innovation. Foodtechbiz. Gazet International. Gulf Agriculture. International Business Africa. International Business Magazine. MidEast Info. NegoSentro. New Media Partners. Poland Fruits. Red Bus Digital Ventures. Start Up News. The Business Year. The Executive Chronicles. The Technology News PH. Trade Travel Journal. World Business Outlook. World Executive Digest

Asia Food Journal. Food Business Gulf & Middle East. Food Drinks & Innovation. Gulf Agriculture. Poland Fruits

Africa Food Show Kenya - Communications Office

Email:...

Website:

Location: Nairobi, Kenya