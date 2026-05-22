NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Another 'Mastermind' For Leaking Physics Questions

NEET Paper Leak Case: There's a huge new update in the ongoing paper leak case involving NEET, the country's biggest medical entrance exam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another person they believe is a mastermind in the racket. The agency claims that the accused woman leaked the Physics questions right before the exam. This arrest has once again sparked major concerns among lakhs of students and parents across India. The continuous arrests suggest that this isn't a small, local network but a large, organised gang operating across several states.

Arrest Made in Pune

The CBI has identified the accused woman as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar. She was arrested from Pune in Maharashtra. According to the investigation, she was working at the Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune. Sources say the National Testing Agency (NTA) had appointed her as an expert for the examination process. This position allegedly gave her access to the Physics question paper. Investigators suspect she leaked several questions before the exam and worked with Manisha Mathare, another accused who was arrested earlier.

CBI arrests Pune-based Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for NEET UG physics paper 'leak': Officials

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2026

Leaked Questions Matched the Real Paper

The most crucial part of the CBI's investigation is that the suspected leaked questions were compared with the actual NEET question paper. Officials confirmed that many questions were exactly the same as those asked in the exam. This revelation makes the agencies suspect that someone from within the examination system provided access to the paper. Because of this, the investigation is no longer just about the leak; it's also looking into the role of people involved in conducting the exam.

Total 11 Accused Arrested So Far

With Manisha Havaldar's arrest, the total number of accused in custody has now gone up to 11. The CBI has already arrested people from several cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar. Investigators believe this network was spread across multiple states and used both technology and personal contacts to deliver the question paper before the exam.

A Big Question on Students' Future

Incidents like the NEET paper leak repeatedly raise questions about the credibility of our education system. Every year, lakhs of students prepare for this exam, dreaming of becoming a doctor. News of a paper leak creates a sense of insecurity and disappointment among hardworking students. Education experts say that just making arrests won't be enough. It's crucial to make the examination process more transparent and strengthen digital security to prevent such incidents in the future.

Scope of Investigation Could Widen

The CBI is currently investigating the entire network. The agency is trying to find out who all received the paper, how many students benefited from it, and who is running this whole racket. It is being speculated that more big names could emerge in the coming days. Meanwhile, students and parents are anxiously waiting to see what the investigating agencies do next.