Endava Plc Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the Investigation

On May 21, 2026, Endava reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 results. The Company reported revenue of £178.5 million, an 8.4% year-over-year decline, and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.05, compared with £0.34 in the prior year period. Endava also disclosed a £364.6 million goodwill impairment and reduced its full fiscal year 2026 guidance to revenue of £721.8 million to £725.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.45 to £0.49.

During Endava's May 21, 2026 earnings call, management stated that demand conditions remained uneven, deal cycles continued to be extended, and clients were scrutinizing technology spending more carefully. Management also stated that the primary driver of the quarter's miss and lowered fourth quarter guidance was slower-than-expected pipeline conversion.

Following this news, Endava's American Depositary Shares declined more than 20%, damaging investors.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Endava complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Endava stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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