This Emerging Biotech Wave Could Create The Next Monster Healthcare Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( ) – The biotechnology sector continues attracting speculative capital as investors aggressively position around next-generation oncology, metabolic disease, and CNS therapy platforms. Artificial intelligence, precision medicine, RNA biology, and novel drug delivery technologies are rapidly reshaping how Wall Street evaluates emerging healthcare companies. As larger pharmaceutical companies race to secure pipeline assets and differentiated platforms, smaller clinical-stage companies with compelling preclinical or clinical data are increasingly finding themselves under the spotlight.

Download the 24/7 Market News App here or on the App Store

The current environment has also amplified investor appetite for asymmetric biotech setups, particularly companies developing therapies targeting historically difficult diseases including KRAS-mutated cancers, glioblastoma, liver fibrosis, obesity, and autoimmune disorders. With broader markets remaining constructive and healthcare innovation accelerating, speculative biotech names continue seeing heightened trading activity around catalysts, analyst initiations, financing events, and clinical milestones.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX ) is gaining attention after reporting new preclinical data demonstrating synergistic activity between its lead ADC candidate AKTX-101 and KRAS inhibition in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer models. The findings were featured in an online abstract tied to the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and further expand the potential opportunity for the company's RNA spliceosome-modulating payload platform.

The company's lead candidate, AKTX-101, is a TROP2-targeting antibody drug conjugate utilizing its proprietary PH1 RNA spliceosome-modulating payload. Unlike conventional ADC payloads relying primarily on DNA damage or microtubule disruption, PH1 is designed to interfere with RNA splicing inside cancer cells while also potentially activating immune responses. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 combined with adagrasib demonstrated synergistic cytotoxic activity against KRAS G12C and KRAS G12D pancreatic cancer models - a result not observed with comparator Topoisomerase I-based TROP2 ADCs.

The broader significance centers around KRAS-driven cancers, historically among the most difficult oncology targets. Akari believes the differentiated mechanism of RNA splicing modulation could potentially expand the therapeutic utility of KRAS inhibitors while opening additional applications across multiple difficult-to-treat tumor types. The company has already initiated IND-enabling studies and is targeting a Phase 1 first-in-human trial by mid-2027.

The latest data also builds on previously reported AACR 2026 findings showing differentiated potency versus existing TROP2 ADCs across lung, bladder, and breast cancer models. As investor enthusiasm around ADC platforms and RNA biology continues accelerating, AKTX-101's differentiated mechanism may continue drawing speculative attention heading into future oncology conferences and development milestones.

NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: NTHI ) has emerged as another speculative biotech name gaining traction as analysts, institutions, and insiders increasingly focus on the company's neuro-oncology platform targeting one of medicine's most difficult treatment challenges: the blood-brain barrier.

The company is developing therapies designed to improve drug delivery for central nervous system tumors, including glioblastoma. Investor attention has accelerated following multiple Wall Street analyst initiations. Maxim Group initiated coverage with “Buy” rating and a $20 price target, Alliance Global Partners launched coverage with a“Buy (Speculative)” rating and a $13 price target, while BTIG Research also initiated with a“Buy” rating and a $15 target. The cluster of analyst initiations has significantly increased visibility around the company ahead of anticipated clinical updates tied to its intranasal delivery platform and ongoing Phase 2a glioblastoma study evaluating NEO100.

NeOnc's growing momentum has also been fueled by insider accumulation activity. CEO Amir Heshmatpour reportedly purchased more than $500,000 worth of shares recently, while cumulative insider buying has approached roughly $1 million over the past year. At the same time, institutional ownership has expanded through firms including Bank of America, State Street, Barclays, Westmount Partners, and Foundations Investment Advisors.

The convergence of analyst coverage, institutional accumulation, insider buying, and CNS oncology catalysts has increasingly positioned NeOnc on speculative biotech watchlists. Brain cancer remains one of oncology's most difficult areas therapeutically, and companies capable of overcoming blood-brain barrier limitations could potentially command substantial long-term strategic interest if clinical validation emerges.

MetaVia (NASDAQ: MTVA ) is attracting investor interest following publication of new peer-reviewed research supporting the anti-fibrotic potential of vanoglipel (DA-1241), its novel GPR119 agonist being developed for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

The paper, published in Biomolecules & Therapeutics, demonstrated that GPR119 agonists reduced liver fibrosis and suppressed pathways associated with scar tissue formation in the liver. The findings support growing evidence that GPR119 signaling may impact both metabolic dysfunction and fibrosis progression simultaneously - an increasingly important area within the rapidly expanding MASH treatment market.

MetaVia believes the mechanistic findings align with previously reported Phase 2a clinical data where vanoglipel demonstrated statistically significant reductions in ALT levels and fibrosis marker TIMP1, alongside favorable liver fibrosis trends measured through VCTE. The company also reported positive trends in liver fat reduction, glucose control, and tolerability.

Beyond vanoglipel, MetaVia is also advancing DA-1726, a dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist targeting obesity and metabolic disease. The obesity and MASH markets continue attracting enormous investor and pharmaceutical interest as GLP-1-based therapies reshape treatment paradigms globally. Companies capable of demonstrating differentiated efficacy, fibrosis improvement, or combination therapy potential are increasingly viewed as strategic acquisition candidates across the biotech landscape.

With liver fibrosis representing a major unmet medical need and MASH therapies becoming one of the largest emerging pharmaceutical opportunities, MetaVia's dual metabolic and anti-fibrotic strategy could continue drawing investor attention as additional clinical data develops.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ: HCWB ) announced pricing of an approximately $4.0 million private placement financing designed to support continued advancement of its immunotherapy pipeline focused on chronic inflammation, autoimmune disease, cancer, and senescence-associated disorders.

Under the financing terms, the company priced approximately 2.85 million units at $1.405 per unit in a private placement conducted at-the-market under NASDAQ rules. Proceeds are expected to support continued development of HCW9302, advancement of IND-enabling studies for T-cell engager candidate HCW11-018b, development of second-generation checkpoint inhibitor HCW11-040, and general corporate purposes.

While financings often pressure small biotech stocks near-term, they can also provide critical operational runway for advancing clinical and preclinical programs. Investors continue closely monitoring how development-stage biotech companies manage capital access in an environment where funding remains highly selective and increasingly catalyst-driven.

HCW Biologics continues positioning itself within the growing immunotherapy and inflammation-focused biotechnology landscape through its fusion immunotherapeutics platform. The company's strategy centers on developing therapies designed to modulate immune signaling pathways involved in chronic inflammation, autoimmune disease progression, oncology, and age-related disorders. As immunotherapy innovation continues expanding beyond traditional checkpoint inhibitors, emerging platform companies remain under active investor scrutiny for differentiated mechanisms and partnership potential.

Download the 24/7 Market News App here or on the App Store

Sources and Links

Akari Therapeutics ASCO 2026 Announcement:

Akari Therapeutics Official Website

ASCO Annual Meeting:

ASCO Official Website

NeOnc Technologies:

NeOnc Technologies Official Website

MetaVia PRNewswire Release:

MetaVia News Release

HCW Biologics Company Website:

HCW Biologics Official Website

HCW Biologics Pipeline:

HCW Biologics Pipeline

About 24/7 Market News

In today's fast-moving markets, visibility is everything and 24/7 Market News (24/7) provides a powerful suite of investor relations and public relations solutions designed to elevate your company's profile quickly and effectively. Whether you're an established name seeking broader awareness, or a micro-cap looking to break out of obscurity, 24/7 delivers targeted, high-impact coverage through timely news distribution, analyst report placements, featured editorials, and multi-channel amplification across financial platforms, social media, and investor communities. Our services help cut through the noise, attract institutional interest, drive exposure, and build long-term shareholder credibility, all while maintaining full SEC compliance and transparency. For Analyst Report coverage, custom IR campaigns, press release syndication, or other tailored investor and public relations solutions, contact sales@247marketnews to discuss how 24/7 can help accelerate your company's visibility and valuation trajectory.

This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is compensated by NTHI to provide ongoing news coverage of expected upcoming catalysts and events as well as market outreach services. This should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading involves substantial risk; consult your financial advisor. For the full disclosure, please visit:

For further information, please visit.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.