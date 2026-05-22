National University Honors Alum D'andre Lampkin For Public Service Recognition Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In recognition of Public Service Recognition Week, National University has spotlighted alumnus D'Andre Lampkin (MS '17, BS '16) for his extensive contributions to public service, community development, and leadership across multiple sectors.

In its official recognition, National University described Lampkin as“a man who has made it his life's mission to give back,” citing his work as a law enforcement professional, founder of Care Staffing Professionals, and leader of the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation. The University further highlighted his service as a City Planning Commissioner for the City of Ontario, Vice Chairman of the Los Angeles Region Community Recovery Organization (LARCRO), and board member for both the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation and the Creekside West Village Master Association.

Lampkin's career reflects a consistent commitment to bridge gaps between institutions and the communities they serve. His work spans disaster recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, youth education initiatives, community engagement, and research focused on mental health and law enforcement; all rooted in a philosophy of service that emphasizes presence, accountability, and long-term impact.

In response to the recognition, D'Andre Lampkin stated,“Service has never been about titles for me. It has always been about showing up for people, especially during the moments when communities need hope, leadership, resilience, and support the most.”

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from colleagues, mentors, and community members, many of whom emphasized the consistency and authenticity behind Lampkin's work.

Michael Barlow noted,“Some talk, you just walk.”

Bruce Nance added,“Your actions make words obsolete.”

Captain John Haynes of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department remarked,“Always good to see good people doing good things and getting recognition for it.”

Community member Pita R. shared,“You have a great heart, and it shows through your actions. Thank you for showing up for our community.”

Liz Ricci reflected on Lampkin's character, stating,“You wear so many hats, yet you continue to show up with passion and purpose every single time.”

Shenor Shakadjian added,“What an exceptional man... honored and proud to call him a friend.”

Perhaps most meaningful were the words of those who have known Lampkin since the beginning of his journey. Former mentor and retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Captain Reggie Guatt, who worked with Lampkin during his early years in the Explorer Program, represents the foundation of leadership and discipline that continues to shape his approach to service today.

D'Andre Lampkin himself was quick to redirect the recognition toward those who have supported his efforts along the way, noting that the work is rarely done alone.“None of this is accomplished in isolation,” he said.“There are mentors, colleagues, volunteers, and community members who make this work possible every day.”

Despite the recognition, D'Andre Lampkin emphasized that the mission remains ongoing.“There's still a lot of work to do,” he said.“But I truly believe that when we commit ourselves to serving others, we help build communities that are stronger, more connected, and more resilient.”

As he continues to expand his work through initiatives such as the development of a Center for Community Resilience, Lampkin's recognition by National University serves as both an acknowledgment of past contributions and a signal of continued impact.

In a time when public service is often defined by visibility, Lampkin's career stands as a reminder that the most meaningful leadership is often demonstrated not in moments of recognition-but in the quiet, consistent act of showing up.

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