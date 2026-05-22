Pandikkad Murder: After 16 Years On The Run, Killer Brothers Finally Nabbed!

The main accused in the brutal murder of a trader in Malappuram's Kizhakke Pandikkad has finally surrendered before the court. Bijoy Rana, a West Bengal native, gave himself up just two weeks after the Pandikkad police arrested his brother and co-accused, Sanjay Rana. The brothers are now behind bars after being on the run for what is being reported as 16 years.

The case dates back to 2013, when Bijoy Rana masterminded the murder of Muhammed, a local stationery shop owner. He surrendered at the Perinthalmanna court soon after his brother Sanjay was caught. The police said the brothers planned the murder to rob Muhammed of his money.

On that fateful night, as Muhammed was heading home after closing his shop, Bijoy and Sanjay Rana attacked him. They hit him on the head, and after he fell, they slit his throat with a knife.

ALSO READ:Kollam Attack: Domestic Dispute Spirals Into Chilling Violence,What Follows Will Shock You!

Immediately after the crime, the duo fled to their hometown in West Bengal. The Pandikkad police managed to track them down, arrested them, and put them in jail. However, they secured bail in 2014 and vanished from Kerala. They then moved from West Bengal to Odisha and started living there under a fake address.

After a long and persistent investigation, the police finally tracked down Sanjay Rana in Odisha and arrested him two weeks ago. Following his brother's arrest, Bijoy Rana surrendered to the authorities and has been sent to jail.

ALSO READ:Ottapalam Horror: Domestic Calm Turns Deadly as Knife Attack Shocks Neighbourhood!