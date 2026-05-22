Paranormal Activity: Waking Up At 3 AM? Here's Why It's Called The 'Devil's Hour'

Paranormal Activity: It's not just in Hinduism; even Christianity has many strange beliefs. One such belief is about the 3 AM mark. People who follow Christianity call this the 'Devil's Hour'.

The belief is that at this time, negative forces like ghosts and spirits are at their most powerful and try to disturb people in some way or another. This is supposedly why some people's sleep breaks every night around 3 AM. Of course, there are no solid facts behind these claims, but these long-held beliefs can't be completely dismissed either.

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Why is 3 AM called the Devil's Hour?

At 3 AM, almost everyone is in a deep sleep, and it's the time just before Brahma Muhurta. This is the time when paranormal powers are said to be most active. Even for practices like tantra-mantra, this is considered the most suitable time. Since people are in a deep sleep, it's easier to disturb them. This is the reason why this time has been named the 'Devil's Hour'.

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Who should be careful?

If you also wake up around 3 AM every night, you should be cautious and perhaps seek advice from a qualified expert. It is believed that people belonging to the 'Rakshasa Gana' are most likely to face this problem, although they don't get scared by such things. This issue can also affect people who have Rahu or Ketu with the Moon in their horoscope.

What are the remedies?

1. Recite the Hanuman Chalisa before going to sleep at night.2. After consulting a qualified expert, perform remedies for the Moon, Rahu, and Ketu.3. If you belong to the 'Rakshasa Gana', ask an astrologer for a solution.4. Go to sleep after chanting the mantras of your Ishta Dev (personal deity) at night.5. Sleep with a knife or any other sharp object under your pillow.

DisclaimerThe information in this article is sourced from religious scriptures, scholars, and astrologers. We are merely a medium for bringing this information to you. Users should treat this information for informational purposes only.