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Openai Announces Integration Of Chatgpt Into Microsoft Powerpoint

Openai Announces Integration Of Chatgpt Into Microsoft Powerpoint


2026-05-22 09:40:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: OpenAI has officially announced the integration of its artificial intelligence assistant, ChatGPT, into Microsoft PowerPoint, aiming to simplify and enhance the presentation creation process.

According to the company, the new feature - currently in beta - enables users to create full presentations from scratch or edit and update existing slides using simple natural-language prompts.

OpenAI stated that the tool can be installed as an add-in within PowerPoint. It can summarize lengthy texts, rewrite content, and organize presentation structures automatically. The feature can also pull information directly from external files, documents, or connected services such as Gmail and Outlook to generate more accurate and personalized presentations.

The company added that the feature is now being rolled out globally to all users, including free account holders, paid subscribers, and organizations.

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