403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Manipal Hospital Dhakuria Organised Ovarian Cancer Awareness Session
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 22nd May 2026: To mark Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and celebrate the spirit of resilience among cancer warriors, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, organized a heartfelt Ovarian Cancer Awareness Session titled“Every Scar Holds a Story of Strength” today. The awareness session witnessed the presence of ovarian cancer survivors, caregivers and doctors, senior citizens from various associations to encourage conversations around early detection, treatment, and emotional wellbeing. Dr. Irina Dey, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Paromita Roy, Consultant - Gynaecologic Oncologist, Dr. Tanmoy Kumar Mandal, Consultant - Medical Oncologist, and Dr. Sagnik Ray, Consultant - Surgical Oncologist moderated the session with a guiding health talk.
Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Irina Dey highlighted,“Ovarian cancer often presents with vague symptoms such as bloating, abdominal discomfort, changes in appetite, or unexplained fatigue, which are frequently overlooked by women. Creating awareness about these warning signs and encouraging regular gynaecological consultations are extremely important for early detection.”
Dr. Tanmoy Kumar Mandal stated,“The increasing incidence of ovarian cancer among younger women is becoming a growing concern. Advancements in chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and personalised oncology care have considerably improved treatment outcomes today. However, along with medical management, emotional resilience, family support, and patient counselling play a crucial role in helping patients navigate their cancer journey with strength and confidence.”
One of the Cancer Warrior, Rina Ghosh, 62-year-old female patient, shared,“When I was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer, my world changed completely. Fear, uncertainty, and pain became a part of my everyday life, and there were moments when I felt like happiness was slipping away from me. Undergoing a major surgery that continued for more than seven hours was one of the toughest battles of my life, both physically and emotionally. But with courage, hope, and the constant support of my family and caregivers, I slowly learned to fight through the darkest phase of my journey. Today, I look at life with a completely new perspective. My experience taught me that while fear can feel overwhelming, the strength to survive and the hope to heal are even more powerful. I now cherish every moment of peace, every smile, and every day of good health with immense gratitude.”
Dr Paromita Roy, mentioned,“The risk of ovarian cancer increases with age and keeping a vigil eye on any abnormal symptom is vital. Regular health check-ups and lifestyle modification must be incorporated. Talking about the disease must be normalised among the family members for raising awareness among all age groups.”
Dr Sagnik Ray, said,”Treatment of ovarian cancer is readily available, thus timely intervention and guidance can save the lives and change the perspective among people. Spreading awareness through health talks is very important step to fight ovarian cancer.”
About Manipal Hospitals
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.
Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Irina Dey highlighted,“Ovarian cancer often presents with vague symptoms such as bloating, abdominal discomfort, changes in appetite, or unexplained fatigue, which are frequently overlooked by women. Creating awareness about these warning signs and encouraging regular gynaecological consultations are extremely important for early detection.”
Dr. Tanmoy Kumar Mandal stated,“The increasing incidence of ovarian cancer among younger women is becoming a growing concern. Advancements in chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and personalised oncology care have considerably improved treatment outcomes today. However, along with medical management, emotional resilience, family support, and patient counselling play a crucial role in helping patients navigate their cancer journey with strength and confidence.”
One of the Cancer Warrior, Rina Ghosh, 62-year-old female patient, shared,“When I was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer, my world changed completely. Fear, uncertainty, and pain became a part of my everyday life, and there were moments when I felt like happiness was slipping away from me. Undergoing a major surgery that continued for more than seven hours was one of the toughest battles of my life, both physically and emotionally. But with courage, hope, and the constant support of my family and caregivers, I slowly learned to fight through the darkest phase of my journey. Today, I look at life with a completely new perspective. My experience taught me that while fear can feel overwhelming, the strength to survive and the hope to heal are even more powerful. I now cherish every moment of peace, every smile, and every day of good health with immense gratitude.”
Dr Paromita Roy, mentioned,“The risk of ovarian cancer increases with age and keeping a vigil eye on any abnormal symptom is vital. Regular health check-ups and lifestyle modification must be incorporated. Talking about the disease must be normalised among the family members for raising awareness among all age groups.”
Dr Sagnik Ray, said,”Treatment of ovarian cancer is readily available, thus timely intervention and guidance can save the lives and change the perspective among people. Spreading awareness through health talks is very important step to fight ovarian cancer.”
About Manipal Hospitals
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 8 million patients annually, with a focus on providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. Manipal's integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 49 hospitals across 24 cities with 12,600 licensed beds, and a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 34000. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABH, NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment