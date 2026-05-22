Kazakhstan Drafts Legislative Amendments For Urban Air Taxi Operations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport has developed a package of legislative amendments to establish a legal framework regulating air taxis and urban air mobility, Trend reports via the ministry.

The legislative push coincides with technical test flights of an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi conducted in Alatau City.

The trials were attended by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastaev, CEO of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Michael Daniel, and representatives from Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd (AAAG) and AutoFlight.

The electric-powered aircraft has a maximum speed of 200 km/h and a flight range of up to 200 kilometers, designed for urban and regional aerial transit.

--