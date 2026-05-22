Kazakhstan Set To Drive Industrial Localization Through Energy Modernization Project
The strategic roadmap was detailed during a seminar-workshop in Astana attended by state officials, natural monopoly entities, and industrial associations.
Under the national project's established timeline, the state plans to modernize the assets of more than 200 natural monopoly entities and at least 60 electricity and heat supply organizations. The initiative aims to systematically reduce accident rates and infrastructure depreciation across the country.
To integrate domestic industries into these upgrades, organizers outlined plans to establish a registry of domestic goods producers, a production map, and an infrastructure deficit map. Future procurement strategies will focus on expanding the use of off-take contracts, offset agreements, refined tariff methodologies, and dedicated funding sources for automation and instrumentation technologies.--
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