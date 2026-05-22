Indonesia Extends Work-From-Home Policy Amid West Asia Tensions

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JAKARTA, May 22 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Indonesia will extend its work-from-home (WFH) policy for civil servants, employees of state-owned enterprises and private sector workers by two months amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, a senior minister said on Friday, reported Xinhua.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government continued to monitor developments in the region closely and had yet to announce the exact date for implementing the extension.

Under the policy, civil servants work from home on Fridays, while in-office work continues from Monday to Thursday. Private companies and state-owned enterprises are allowed to implement one day of WFH per week.

The government said the arrangement would not affect employees' salaries, benefits or annual leave entitlements.

Exemptions apply to sectors requiring on-site operations, including healthcare, energy, infrastructure, public services, retail, manufacturing and tourism.

According to the government, the policy could be extended further depending on global developments.

--NNN-XINHUA