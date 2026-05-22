MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SafeSpace Global to Participate in the Inaugural Centurion One Capital Miami Summit on May 28, 2026

May 22, 2026 9:15 AM EDT | Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.

Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) ("SafeSpace" or the "Company"), a leader in multimodal AI-powered, safety and security solutions, dedicated to safety innovation across multiple industries and enhancing situational awareness in critical environments, today announced that it will participate in the inaugural Centurion One Capital Miami Summit, taking place on May 28, 2026.

The Summit brings together founders, operators, and capital-markets leaders for a curated day of strategic discussions, relationship-building, and exposure to investors aligned with high-growth, innovation-driven companies. Centurion One Capital's mission centers on supporting visionary entrepreneurs through principal investment, advisory expertise, and a global network of influential partners.

Scott M. Boruff, CEO and Chairman of SafeSpace, stated: "Centurion One Capital's Miami Summit brings together leaders who understand the discipline, transparency, and execution required to scale in regulated markets. SafeSpace is entering a period of accelerated commercial activity, and this event provides an opportunity to engage with partners who share our commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation."

Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 28th, 2026

Time: 3:45 PM EDT

Venue: The Faena Forum

For more information and registration details, please visit:

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI-powered, physical safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

SafeSpace Global Corporation:

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue generation, commercial expansion, partnership development, the Company's uplisting initiative, and future financial performance. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

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Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.