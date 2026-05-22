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Americas Gold And Silver Corporation

Americas Gold And Silver Corporation


2026-05-22 09:33:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:18 AM EST - Americas Gold and Silver Corporation: Announced that it has reached an agreement with Sprott Mining Inc. to terminate the remaining obligation under the existing Silver Delivery Agreement in exchange for shares of the Company. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $7.89.

MENAFN22052026000212011056ID1111155897



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