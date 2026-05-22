Will Reveal How Many Rajya Sabha Seats Sold In Punjab, Says Harbhajan

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 22 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer and ex-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Friday asked his previous party that“when the time comes, he would reveal how many Rajya Sabha seats were sold”.

The former India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, became the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member in 2022. And on April 24, he switched sides along with six AAP MPs and joined the BJP.

Responding to the remark of 'gaddar' by an AAP functionary, Harbhajan Singh replied on X,“When the time comes, every word of yours will be answered. And I haven't insulted any of your leaders. Why should I dirty my tongue?“And to those calling me a traitor, first ask your own people how many Punjab Rajya Sabha seats were sold. If they don't tell you, I'll tell you who got how much bribe and from whose side.“And how someone was made a minister or watchman to loot Punjab and deliver goods to Lala. Punjab has been looted and devoured.”

In another tweet, the former cricketer, who has been facing criticism and protests by AAP functionaries outside his house in Jalandhar with the word“traitor” painted on its walls, wrote,“It was the political party that burned an effigy outside my house and wrote 'traitor' on it.“Common people don't do such things. Who gave the instructions to the party people to do all this? This country has given me so much love -- 20 years of raising the nation's name high on the sports field.“And your people think that if they bring some tag, it will stick. It only reflects their cheap mentality. Come on, let the people of this country decide how they will remember me. I don't care if some paid trollers to write shit about me. As most of them are without their own name on paid social media,” he added.

Except for Swati Maliwal, six other MPs, who switched loyalties, represent Punjab in the Upper House.

After the defection, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had won the confidence motion in a special one-day Assembly session, sending a clear message that attempts to destabilise the government have failed.

Declaring the mandate in the 117-member House as a reflection of enduring public trust, Chief Minister Mann had said the AAP's support base remains intact and will translate into an even bigger mandate in 2027.