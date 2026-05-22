Suvendu Adhikari Meets PM Modi In First Delhi Visit As CM, Says Centre Committed To Bengal's Development

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Kolkata, May 22 (IANS) The new and ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and claimed to have received assurances from the Prime Minister for all necessary Central assistance in smoothly running the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in West Bengal and implementing all the development and welfare projects in the state as promised by his party before the recently concluded Assembly elections.

“This marks my first official meeting with the Hon'ble PM since assuming the responsibility of serving the people of West Bengal as the Chief Minister. I extend my deepest gratitude to Hon'ble PM for his warm wishes and, above all, for his unwavering commitment to the progress of our state,” CM Adhikari said in a social media message posted on Friday.

In his post, CM Adhikari also claimed that during his discussions with the Prime Minister, the latter re-emphasised the vision of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

The Chief Minister also claimed that during the discussion, PM Modi reiterated that the development of West Bengal remains a top priority for the Central government. Incidentally, in almost all his political rallies before the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, the Prime Minister repeatedly claimed that the mission of“Vikshit India” would never be achieved without achieving a“Vikshit Bengal”.

“I am incredibly thankful to him for assuring all possible help, guidance and Central support to rescue West Bengal from years of stagnation and place it firmly on the fast track of economic growth, industrial revival and youth empowerment,” the Chief Minister said in his social media post.

He also claimed that with the blessings of the Union government and the trust of the people of West Bengal, he was confident of driving the state into a new era of double-engine growth, transparent governance and holistic development.

This was CM Adhikari's first visit to the national capital since he took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal earlier this month. It is perceived that the main purpose of the visit is to finalise the names of the other Cabinet members and their portfolios.