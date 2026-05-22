Kerala Vishu Bumper Lottery: Record Sale! All 45 Lakh Tickets Sold Out, Draw Tomorrow

The excitement for the Vishu Bumper lottery is at an all-time high, with record-breaking sales this year. The state's Lottery Directorate has announced that all 45 lakh printed tickets have been completely sold out to agents. Palakkad district leads the charts with the highest number of tickets sold. This is a huge jump compared to last year's sale of 42,87,350 tickets. Everyone is now waiting for the bumper draw, which is happening tomorrow at 2 PM. The grand first prize is a whopping ₹12 crore.

About Vishu Bumper

The draw for the Vishu Bumper is all set for tomorrow at 2 PM. It will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The lucky winner will take home ₹12 crore. But that's not all! There's also a consolation prize of ₹1 lakh each for tickets in the other five series that have the same number as the first prize winner. The second prize is also a massive ₹1 crore, which will be given to six different winners across the series.

The prize money doesn't stop there. Six winners will get a third prize of ₹10 lakh each, and another six will win the fourth prize of ₹5 lakh each. There are also several smaller prizes, including ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500, and ₹300. The Vishu Bumper lottery is numbered BR 109 and was sold in six different series: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, and VG. Each ticket was priced at ₹300.