Corruption Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Narcotics Inspector

The Rouse Avenue court rejected the bail plea of narcotics inspector Subhash Yadav. He has been arrested in a corruption case. He is currently in judicial custody after CBI interrogation. Special CBI Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat dismissed the bail plea after hearing submissions by CBI and counsel for the accused.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta alongwith Shailendra Singh, Bharat Chugh, appeared for Subhash Yadav. Public Prosecutor Vikas Khatri, Neel Mani alongwith investigation officer, appeared for the CBI.

Courtroom Arguments

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta submitted that the accused is not connected with the Rs. 2 Lakh recovered from Ajay Yadav. It was also submitted that when the CBI raised a complaint, Subhash Yadav was not there. It was also argued that he cooperated in the investigation.

On the other hand, the CBI Prosecutor Vikas Khatri argued that Subhash Yadav destroyed the evidence by destroying the mobile phone he was actually using. He submitted with the mobile phone, which he was not using. By doing this, he misguided the investigation.

CBI's Investigation and Allegations

Subhash Yadav has been arrested in an alleged case of demanding a bribe from a person for not implicating him in a narcotics case. While seeking further custody on May 13, the CBI had said that police custody is required to recover the mobile phone, which the accused destroyed.

CBI's counsel Neel Mani had submitted that one day further custody was required for the purposes of taking the Accused to the spot where he destroyed the mobile phone and the manner in which it was done.

Earlier, the CBI arrested Constable Ajay Kumar in the present case. A huge recovery of cash and valuable items has been effected during the search by the CBI. (ANI)

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