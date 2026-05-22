Assam Deports Bangladeshi National, CM Sarma Vows To Continue Action

Bangladeshi National Deported

The Assam Police, in cooperation with the Border Security Force (BSF), deported a Bangladeshi national, who had illegally entered Assam on May 15.

In an 'X' post, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Bangladeshi citizen was handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh on Friday. "A Bangladeshi national, who illegally entered Assam was apprehended by Assam Police on 15 May. In cooperation with BSF, the individual was handed over to Border Guards Bangladesh. Detect and Deport is being implemented in thoroughness to contain illegal immigration," the 'X' post from CM Himanta said.

Campaign Against Illegal Encroachment

The Assam government has been carrying out eviction drives across several districts as part of its campaign against alleged illegal encroachments on government and forest land.

Earlier on May 17, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State is "committed to reclaiming over 1,250 square kilometres of encroached land" and asserted that the administration has already begun work on the ground to achieve the target. Sharing a post on X, Sarma wrote, "NDA 3.0 is committed to reclaim over 1250 sq km of encroached land in Assam. We are already on the ground working towards realising this promise." The Chief Minister also shared glimpses from Saturday's anti-encroachment operation conducted by the state administration.

Controversy Over Citizenship Survey

This comes weeks after Assam Chief Minister Sarma backed conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the State.

Meanwhile, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) opposed any move to conduct a new socio-economic or citizenship-related survey in Assam, calling it a "waste of time" that would only cause unnecessary harassment to the public. Speaking to ANI on the proposal of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, AIUDF General Secretary Rafiqul Islam argued that the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which underwent half a decade of intense scrutiny, should be treated as the final word on the matter. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)