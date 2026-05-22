Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off Uber Ride-Sharing To Curb Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off Uber's ride-sharing service in the national capital, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to adopt austerity measures in view of the global uncertainty triggered by the West Asia crisis. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present at the occassion.

Speaking on the initiative, Sirsa said promoting ride-sharing is necessary to reduce pollution in the national capital, adding that it will help save fuel and money. He further noted that the initiative is aimed at tackling pollution in the National Capital.

Speaking to the media, Sirsa said, "It is necessary for people to share their rides to reduce pollution in Delhi. Uber's service will start from Delhi Airport today. This will reduce pollution, and along with that, there will be savings in fuel and money..."

PM Modi Urges Austerity Measures

This comes amid PM Modi urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Delhi Jal Board Charges Rationalised

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Gupta announced a major rationalisation of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) infrastructure charges.

Announcing the decision at a press conference here, CM Gupta said, "...We have taken a major decision to completely rationalise the infrastructure charges being levied by the Delhi Jal Board. Now, infrastructure charges for water and sewer will be levied only based on water requirement... The charges will be according to how much water is needed. Infrastructure charges will be levied only on new construction or additional construction... The water requirement in open areas will not be included in the infrastructure charges..."

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