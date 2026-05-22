India, Cyprus Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership, Sign 6 Mous

India and Cyprus on Friday significantly boosted their relations across domains, elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership as they signed six MoUs and agreements and announced a roadmap for Defence Cooperation for 2026-2031 and the establishment of a Cyber Security Dialogue between the two countries.

The announcements, made during visit of the visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, also include establishment of a Consular Dialogue between India and Cyprus, the European nation joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative under the Pillar "Trade, Connectivity and Maritime Transport", Gifting of Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISM) Cube to Nicosia and intention of Cypriot side to open a Cyprus Trade Center in Mumbai.

Key Agreements and MoUs Signed

The two countries exchanged MoUs on establishing a Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism, MoU in the field of Diplomatic Training between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service of India and the Diplomatic Academy of Cyprus and an MoU between the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of Cyprus and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India on Innovation and Technology.

India and Cyprus signed a Technical Arrangement for the establishment of Official Coordination and Cooperation on Search and Rescue (SAR) Matters between the Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Center of Cyprus and the Ministry of Defence of India The countries also signed MoUs between the Ministry of Education of India and the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, Government of Cyprus on Cooperation in the fields of Higher Education and Research.

The two countries exchanged an MoU on Cultural Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of India and the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus for the years 2026-2030.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Advancing Counter-Terrorism and Defence

The MoU on establishing a joint working group on counter-terrorism would advance cooperation in the fight against terrorism. The roadmap for defence cooperation seeks to enhance defence cooperation activities, seeks to advance national security and identifies areas of joint training and exercises.

Enhancing Educational and Cultural Ties

The MoU in the field of Higher Education and Research would further advance cooperation in the field of higher education and research, creating opportunities for Indian students. The MoU on cultural participation would enhance cultural collaboration and promote Indian culture abroad, advance knowledge sharing related to archaeological research and strengthen cooperation on issues of illicit trafficking of cultural property.

Strengthening Trade and Humanitarian Aid

The BHISM Cubes contain medicines and equipment for the first line of care for injuries and medical situations and help deliver rapid, life-saving medical care directly to disaster zones and remote areas. Cyprus will also open a Trade Centre in Mumbai, which will boost exports from India, create jobs, and enhance the India-Cyprus trade and economic relations.

As both nations look to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, officials said the visit of the Cyprus President will further build momentum of the bilateral partnership and strengthen cooperation within the broader India-European Union framework. (ANI)

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