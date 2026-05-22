UN Refugee Agency Loses USD 1M In Humanitarian Aid After Russian Strike On Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) lost humanitarian aid worth $1 million after a Russian missile struck one of its warehouses in the city of Dnipro.

UNHCR representative in Ukraine Bernadette Castel-Hollingsworth told Reuter about the incident, Ukrinform reports.

According to Castel-Hollingsworth, the warehouse, which stored materials for temporary shelters, including sleeping mats and hygiene kits, was destroyed during a Russian attack on Wednesday. Two people were killed and several others were injured.

According to UNHCR, the supplies were intended for distribution among displaced people and war-affected residents in frontline regions of Ukraine.

"It is significant for us, because it is the first time that a UNHCR facility is being targeted or attacked," Castel-Hollingworth said.

UNHCR stated that the attack is part of a broader pattern of strikes against humanitarian convoys.

The UN note that on May 20, a Russian missile struck a warehouse rented by UNHCR in Dnipro. The attack destroyed around 900 pallets of essential relief items and temporary shelter materials worth more than $1 million.

According to UNHCR, nearly 47,000 evacuees have passed through its transit centers since the beginning of 2026. Many of them belong to vulnerable groups, including elderly people and individuals with limited mobility or disabilities.

According to data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, at least 815 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 4,174 injured during the first four months of this year – a 21% increase compared to the same period last year.

“The repeated attacks against humanitarians on duty are a clear violation of international law. Civilians and humanitarians must never be targets,” UNHCR stressed.

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As reported by Ukrinform, last week two UN humanitarian convoys were attacked by Russian drones: one truck was delivering aid in the Dnipropetrovsk region, while another convoy came under attack in the Kherson regiont.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher stressed that attacks on humanitarian convoys, such as those carried out by Russia during the latest strikes on Ukraine, are unacceptable.