Dubai's KHDA Confirms No Increase In Private School Fees For Next Academic Year

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has confirmed that there will be no increase in school fees for private schools in the emirate for the 2026-27 academic year.

This decision comes after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence approved the second package of economic incentives in Dubai.

The second package of economic incentives announced by Sheikh Hamdan comes nearly two months after his first such announcement. It is set to benefit key sectors including tourism, trade, education, and customs services.

The package, valued at Dh1.5 billion, brings the total value of economic incentives introduced in the emirate recently to Dh2.5 billion. It includes 33 initiatives to be implemented over a period of three to 12 months.

According to experts based in the UAE, these packages will not only help bolster the economy but will also help protect jobs across sectors.

Under these measures, private educational institutions permitted by KHDA will benefit from the deferrals or installments of licence renewal fees, as well as the deferral of fines.

Early childhood centres permitted by KHDA will also be exempt from licence renewal fees, fines, and Dubai Municipality market fees.

A range of support measures have also been introduced for affiliated institutions. Early childhood centres will benefit from partial rent exemptions and extended rent-free periods for centres currently under construction.

Educational institutions will also receive broader support measures, including partial or full exemptions from guarantee insurance requirements for cancelled contracts, the temporary suspension of contractual penalty clauses, a freeze on scheduled rent increases at renewal, and deferred rental payments.

Dubai Crown Prince approves Dh1.5 billion economic incentives package Dubai defers govt fees for 3 months for businesses under new Dh1-billion package