Seychelles And Bangladesh Hold Constructive Talks On Cooperation And International Engagement

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Dr. Zokey Ahad, met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Barry Faure, on Tuesday, 21 May 2026, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

During the cordial meeting, both sides discussed existing bilateral cooperation as well as pending Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, which the two parties expressed their shared commitment to formalise within the course of this year. The discussions also highlighted the valuable contribution of the Bangladeshi diaspora currently residing and working in Seychelles, with whom the High Commissioner is expected to engage during his visit.

H.E. Dr. Zokey Ahad and Minister Faure also exchanged views on matters relating to multilateral cooperation and ongoing engagements within the framework of the United Nations.

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