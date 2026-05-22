China Lianhe Assigns Kazakhstan“AAA” Sovereign Credit Rating With Stable Outlook
The assessment, issued within the framework of Kazakhstan's sovereign debt issuance on the Chinese capital market, positions the country as a highly secure destination for international investment.
In its evaluation, the agency noted that Kazakhstan's macroeconomic policy framework is effectively oriented toward sustainable economic growth, disinflation, and deep structural diversification of the economy. It also underlined that the consistent implementation of reforms continues to enhance the efficiency of public administration.--
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