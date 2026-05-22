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China Lianhe Assigns Kazakhstan“AAA” Sovereign Credit Rating With Stable Outlook

China Lianhe Assigns Kazakhstan“AAA” Sovereign Credit Rating With Stable Outlook


2026-05-22 09:08:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22. Chinese credit rating agency China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd. has assigned the Republic of Kazakhstan and its government bonds a top-tier long-term sovereign credit rating of“AAA” with a“Stable” outlook, Trend reports via Kazakh Ministry of Economy.

The assessment, issued within the framework of Kazakhstan's sovereign debt issuance on the Chinese capital market, positions the country as a highly secure destination for international investment.

In its evaluation, the agency noted that Kazakhstan's macroeconomic policy framework is effectively oriented toward sustainable economic growth, disinflation, and deep structural diversification of the economy. It also underlined that the consistent implementation of reforms continues to enhance the efficiency of public administration.

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Trend News Agency

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