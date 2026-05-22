Belarus' Gomel Region Hosts Fergana Business And Farming Delegation
Hosted by the Gomel Regional Executive Committee, the meeting brought together almost 40 Uzbek entrepreneurs and farmers visiting from Fergana.
The discussions were led by Fergana Deputy Governor, Alibek Tursunov and the First Deputy Chairman of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee, Dmitry Petrozhitsky, alongside other regional officials.
Belarusian representatives outlined business opportunities in Gomel's agricultural sector, including state support measures for foreign investors, tax incentives and guarantees designed to create a favorable business climate.--
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