Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Announces Free Baggage Allowance On Baku-Tbilisi Train

Azerbaijan Announces Free Baggage Allowance On Baku-Tbilisi Train


2026-05-22 09:08:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. It will be possible to carry 1 piece of luggage weighing no more than 23 kg (30 kg in the Luxury class) for free in Comfort and Comfort+ classes on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

According to the company, there is no charge for small hand luggage either.

"The items that can be carried free of charge include a folding stroller. Passengers who fully book the Comfort+ compartment can also carry their strollers in an open position," the company said.

--

MENAFN22052026000187011040ID1111155764



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search