MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Keith Myers Establishes New Academic Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate

May 22, 2026 8:35 AM EDT | Source: GRW

West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Keith Myers announces the launch of the Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate, a new academic initiative designed to support undergraduate students who demonstrate a commitment to social harmony and inclusivity. This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to students across the United States who are dedicated to developing actionable strategies to address prejudice and foster community cohesion.







Keith Myers

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As a veteran leader in the healthcare sector, Keith Myers recognizes the importance of leadership in addressing complex societal challenges. The scholarship serves as a platform for the next generation of leaders to voice their perspectives on overcoming polarization. Through this initiative, Keith Myers seeks to encourage rigorous academic thought and practical problem-solving among university students who are witnessing or studying the impacts of bigotry in modern society.

The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate requires applicants to engage deeply with current social issues through a dedicated essay competition. Candidates must submit an original essay of 500 to 1,000 words responding to a prompt that asks them to describe a specific instance of bigotry and propose a comprehensive strategy for young leaders to implement to foster inclusivity within their communities. This requirement ensures that the recipient not only possesses academic merit but also a clear vision for social progress.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university in the United States. Additional criteria include status as a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident and the maintenance of a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0. By setting these standards, Keith Myers ensures the award recognizes students who balance academic excellence with a proactive interest in social justice.

The selection process focuses on the quality of the student's insights and the feasibility of their proposed strategies for change. Keith Myers believes that by investing in the education of community-minded students, the scholarship can contribute to a broader movement toward mutual respect and understanding. The initiative is a reflection of the lifelong dedication to community service and philanthropy that Keith Myers has exhibited throughout his professional career.

Important dates for the current application cycle are as follows:

Application Deadline: March 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: April 15, 2027

Applications must be submitted via email to .... Students are required to include their full name, university, and major in the body of the email, with the essay attached as a PDF or Word Document using the specified naming format.

The scholarship is a testament to the belief held by Keith Myers that education is a primary tool in dismantling systemic hate. By providing this opportunity, he hopes to inspire undergraduate students to take an active role in shaping a more inclusive future.

About Keith Myers

Keith Myers has served as the leader of a major healthcare system since 2007, specializing in the management of complex organizations and strategic planning. His career is marked by significant roles on the Board of Directors of the Florida Health Care Association and the Association of Jewish Aging Services. Additionally, Keith Myers serves on the Advisory Board of the George H. Heyman Jr. Center for Philanthropy and Fundraising at New York University. He holds a Master's degree in Health Services Administration from The George Washington University.

Media Contact:

Spokesperson: Keith Myers

Organization: Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate

Website:

Email: ...

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Source: GRW