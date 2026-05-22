MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PHTLive Launches Grant for Creative Minds to Support Undergraduate Students Pursuing Artistic and Creative Excellence New National Opportunity from Peter H. Tracy and PHTLive Highlights the Importance of Music, Storytelling, and Creative Expression in Higher Education

May 22, 2026 8:37 AM EDT | Source: GRW

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - The PHTLive Grant for Creative Minds officially announces a new opportunity for undergraduate students who demonstrate passion, originality, and dedication to creative expression. Founded by Peter H. Tracy, the grant is designed to recognize students pursuing artistic growth while continuing their academic journeys at accredited colleges and universities across the United States.







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Created through the vision of Peter H. Tracy, the PHTLive Grant for Creative Minds reflects a commitment to supporting emerging creatives in fields connected to music, storytelling, media, performance, and related disciplines. The initiative encourages students to explore how creativity shapes communication, identity, and connection in modern society.

Peter H. Tracy, entrepreneur and creator of PHTLive, establishes the grant as an extension of the same creative philosophy that defines the PHTLive platform. Through original music, live performances, and storytelling shared with audiences online, Peter H. Tracy continues to advocate for authentic artistic expression and meaningful creative work.

The PHTLive Grant for Creative Minds is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities. Applicants must demonstrate a strong interest in creative disciplines and submit an original essay reflecting their personal experiences, artistic ambitions, and long-term goals.

The essay prompt for the grant asks applicants to respond to the following:

"Describe how music has shaped your life and how you plan to use your creative talents to inspire or connect with others in the future."

Applicants are encouraged to share meaningful stories, influences, and creative perspectives that illustrate how artistic expression impacts their lives and communities. The grant seeks submissions that reflect honesty, originality, and thoughtful personal insight.

The program offers a one-time award of $1,000 to the selected recipient. The application deadline is December 15, 2026, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2027.

Peter H. Tracy brings decades of entrepreneurial and creative experience to the initiative. Before focusing on music and storytelling through PHTLive, Peter H. Tracy founded successful businesses in the technology and information industries, including MicroPatent LLC and NEATO LLC. His transition from business leadership to creative production serves as a central inspiration behind the grant's mission.

The PHTLive Grant for Creative Minds aims to encourage students who are balancing education with creative ambition. By recognizing artistic dedication and supporting future creators, the initiative reinforces the value of creativity within academic and professional development.

The grant also reflects a broader effort to highlight the role of music and storytelling in connecting people across generations and experiences. Peter H. Tracy continues to support creative voices through both artistic projects and educational opportunities that celebrate originality and personal expression.

Additional information regarding eligibility requirements, application instructions, and submission details is available at .

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Peter Tracy

Organization: PHTLive Grant for Creative Minds

Website:

Email: ...

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Source: GRW