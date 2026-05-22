FIVE IRON GOLF FORT WORTH WELCOMES CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE FANS WITH TOURNAMENT-WEEK EXPERIENCES, WATCH PARTIES AND FREE GOLF FOR ANYONE NAMED CHARLES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly Opened Near Southside Venue Celebrates Opening Month Ahead of June 11 Grand Opening Party with Tournament Specials, Elevated Sports Viewing and Complimentary Simulator Time During One of Texas Golf's Biggest Weeks

Fort Worth, TX, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly opened Five Iron Golf Fort Worth is celebrating its first month in the Near Southside with tournament-week experiences, watch parties, and special offers tied to the Charles Schwab Challenge at nearby Colonial Country Club, welcoming golf fans, visitors, and local residents during one of the biggest weeks in Texas golf. The opening marks Five Iron Golf's first Texas location as the rapidly expanding indoor golf and entertainment brand continues growing across major markets throughout the U.S. and internationally.

Following its ceremonial first swing and ribbon-cutting celebration earlier this month alongside the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Near Southside representatives, the Texas Restaurant Association, and community leaders, Five Iron Fort Worth is continuing its opening month momentum ahead of its June 11 grand opening party with experiences designed to extend the energy of tournament week beyond Colonial Country Club.

To celebrate both its opening month and the arrival of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Five Iron Fort Worth will offer tournament-week experiences and specials throughout May 25–31.

Starting Monday, May 25, anyone named Charles - including Charlie, Chuck, Chaz or any variation thereof - who presents a valid government-issued ID will receive one (1) complimentary hour in Five Iron Golf's state-of-the-art simulator bays, no greens fee required.

Fans who present proof of attendance from the 2026 tournament at Colonial Country Club, including a valid ticket or credential, will also receive:



one (1) complimentary appetizer

access to tournament-week happy hour specials live tournament viewing throughout the venue

“Fort Worth has such a strong golf culture and community around the game, so opening during Charles Schwab Challenge week creates an exciting opportunity for us to become part of that energy immediately,” said Austin Waterman, Co-Owner of Five Iron Golf Fort Worth.“From watch parties and tournament-week specials to offering complimentary simulator time for anyone named Charles, we wanted to create a fun, uniquely local experience while giving fans a place to continue the atmosphere beyond Colonial, whether they're practicing, competing, watching the action, or simply looking for a great environment to spend time with friends.”

Located at 824 W. Daggett Avenue in Fort Worth's Near Southside district, just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth and less than a 15-minute drive from Colonial Country Club, the newly opened 10,000-square-foot venue blends tour-level golf technology with a lively sports bar, entertainment venue, and social atmosphere designed for both serious golfers and casual players alike.

The venue features 12 state-of-the-art Trackman simulators with multi-angle swing-capture technology and access to more than 300 world-renowned courses, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. Guests can also book lessons with Five Iron's professional coaches, experience Callaway Tour Fitting, participate in league play, and enjoy junior clinics, women's programming, and instructional offerings designed to make golf more approachable and accessible year-round.

A limited number of Founding Memberships also remain available at Five Iron Fort Worth, offering preferred introductory pricing, expanded member benefits, discounted instruction and league entry, food and beverage discounts, and additional opening incentives while availability lasts.

Beyond golf, Five Iron Fort Worth was designed as a hospitality-driven sports bar and entertainment destination featuring a full-service kitchen and bar, darts, foosball, shuffleboard, and two multisport simulators offering games including hockey, soccer, foot golf, bowling, dodgeball, and more. Multiple large-format TVs throughout the venue make Five Iron an ideal setting for watching golf's biggest tournaments alongside football, basketball, soccer, and other major sporting events.

The Near Southside venue also incorporates commissioned works from local artists Jimmy Joe Jenkins and Kristen Soble, reflecting the creative energy and culture of one of Fort Worth's fastest-growing entertainment districts. Happy hour specials, late-night programming, league play, and flexible event spaces further position the venue as a destination for corporate outings, client entertainment, birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and social gatherings.

Five Iron Fort Worth will continue its opening celebrations with an official grand opening party on June 11 featuring additional giveaways, community activations, golf entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and social programming.

Offer Terms & Conditions

*Offer valid May 25–31, 2026, exclusively at Five Iron Golf Fort Worth, located at 824 W. Daggett Avenue

*Valid government-issued identification required

*Complimentary appetizer offer requires proof of attendance to the 2026 tournament, including a valid ticket or credential

*Limit one redemption per guest

*Offer may not be combined with any other promotion or discount

*Guests must be 18 years or older; nozrmation, visit fiveirongolf/locations/dfw-near-southside.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of 40 locations across 20 states and 6 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal space for private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times atText>.

Attachments



Text>Five Iron Golf Fort Worth Celebrates Ceremonial First Swing Text>Inside Five Iron Golf Fort Worth

CONTACT: Danielle Kindelmann Five Iron Golf 6312521208...