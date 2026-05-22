MINT Income Fund Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINT Income Fund (the“Fund”) (TSX: MID) announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX and Alternative Canadian Trading Systems. This NCIB will commence on May 27, 2026 and will terminate on May 26, 2027. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust by which the Fund is governed, market purchases pursuant to its NCIB may be effected by the Fund.

The Fund had 9,098,346 units issued and outstanding as at May 13, 2026, including 9,077,748 units in the public float. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing May 27, 2026 purchase on the TSX up to 907,774 units, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 181,966 units, being 2% of the units issued and outstanding. The Fund will hold in treasury for resale all units purchased pursuant to the bid. As at May 13, 2026 the Fund had purchased 43,300 units on the TSX and Alternative Canadian Trading Systems at an average price of $7.55 per unit under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 1,003,198 units under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

The Fund trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol

For further information, please visit our website at or contact our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

May 22, 2026

This press release may contain forward-looking information, including with respect to future purchases of Units by the Fund. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes current expectations, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents an estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.