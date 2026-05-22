XRP Draws 4,300 New Wallets In 24 Hours As Price Remains Flat

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP Ledger has recorded a notable spike in new addresses over the past 24 hours, suggesting renewed on-chain activity even as XRP 's price remains constrained by overhead resistance around the $1.40 region.

Santiment highlighted the latest burst in network growth, noting 4,300 wallets were created in a 24-hour window-the year's fourth-largest spike so far in 2026. Daily active addresses also climbed to 43,520 from roughly 32,000 in the same period. The analytics firm underscored that“network growth is among the top leading signals to identify reversals.”

XRP Ledger added 4,300 new wallets in 24 hours, marking a substantial growth spike in 2026. On-chain activity accompanied a rise in daily active addresses, signaling renewed participation on the Ripple -backed network. US spot XRP ETFs continue to attract inflows, with May flows supporting liquidity and demand through institutional channels. Investor cost basis around $1.37–$1.45 may create a nearby resistance band for XRP as short-term buyers confront profit-taking risk. A potential breakout remains contingent on clearing a resistance zone around $1.40–$1.55 and navigating higher-timeframe chart patterns, including a falling wedge that analysts see as a setup for possible upside.

Key takeawaysSurge in XRP Ledger activity signals growing participation

The latest data from Santiment indicates the XRP Ledger's wallet activity is experiencing a meaningful uptick. The firm reported 4,300 newly created wallets on May 20, lifting the daily wallet increase to one of the year's strongest spikes. Alongside the wallet growth, daily active addresses rose to about 43,520-an uptick that traders watch as a potential precursor to price moves.

Santiment summarized the dynamic by stressing that“network growth is among the top leading signals to identify reversals.” In other words, a surge in fresh participation can precede a shift in sentiment and buying pressure, even when price action is temporarily stalled.

Analysts have noted that rising wallet creation often foreshadows a broader move as new participants enter the ecosystem. Amonyx, an independent observer, commented that the observed wallet growth could attract attention from“smart money,” potentially signaling fresh participation in XRP markets. Niroshan682 added that new wallet creation is frequently an early signal of renewed network activity, particularly when paired with signs of growing institutional adoption.

ETF flows lend support to XRP's institutional backdrop

Despite the on-chain growth signals, XRP's price action has been modest, with the pair sliding about 1.5% over the last 24 hours and sitting roughly 62% below the July 2025 high of $3.66. The liquidity backdrop, however, is being bolstered by exchange-traded product inflows. In May, XRP spot ETFs have continued to accumulate, with inflows totaling around $107.3 million so far this month and marking the 12th straight day of positive flow. Measured across the month, total inflows push the year-to-date figure toward the $1.4 billion mark, while assets under management sit near $1.15 billion.

Spot XRP ETF activity provides a useful counterweight to price volatility, giving market participants a liquid channel for exposure and a signal of sustained demand from institutional-grade investors. SoSoValue's data visualization of ETF flows has become a reference point for watching how official investment vehicles are shaping XRP's utility and accessibility.

Price action in context: resistance zones and potential breakouts

From a technical perspective, XRP staged a 21% rebound off a local low around $1.27 on April 5, advancing to roughly $1.55 before encountering resistance. The current price action has stalled within a broader range, with $1.40 to $1.55 forming a notable consolidation ceiling. This zone aligns with several moving averages-the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), the 100-day SMA, and the 100-day exponential moving average-creating a confluence of resistance that buyers must overcome to sustain a rally.

Cost-basis data from Glassnode provides another lens on potential price pressure. About 3.75 billion XRP are held at an average cost of roughly $1.37–$1.45, creating a concentration of cost-basis that could act as a liquidity anchor-meaning a sizable portion of holders may be inclined to sell if the price tests break-even zones, potentially stalling upside momentum.

Higher up, there's a supply concentration around $1.68–$1.70, where an estimated 3.8 billion XRP sits in hands. This zone coincides with the upper boundary of a forming falling wedge pattern, a setup some analysts view as a precursor to a breakout. If XRP can clear the wedge's upper trend line, a measured target around $3.52-roughly 50% above the current level-appears plausible, contingent on sustained buying interest.

Analysts have flagged that a decisive push above the $1.40 barrier is a prerequisite for any meaningful reversal. In prior coverage, Cointelegraph noted that a close above $1.61 could confirm a trend change, underscoring that the path to a longer-term advance depends on breaking through this consolidation zone.

In sum, XRP's near-term trajectory hinges on a blend of on-chain activity, ETF-driven liquidity, and the ability to pierce the current resistance cluster. While wallet growth signals a renewed interest in the network, price players are awaiting a clear breakout signal that could unlock a more confident move toward the higher targets indicated by chart patterns and supply analytics.

What to watch next: traders and investors should keep an eye on whether XRP can sustain the recent wallet growth alongside continued ETF inflows, and whether it can push decisively through the $1.40–$1.55 zone to validate a potential breakout. Ongoing on-chain metrics and the evolving ETF landscape will shape whether the current consolidation gives way to a new leg higher or a renewed phase of range-bound activity.

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