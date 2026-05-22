Cockroach Awami Party Emerges In Pakistan, Inspired By Viral Cockroach Janta Party Trend

The“Cockroach Awami Party” has reportedly emerged in Pakistan, inspired by a viral online movement, drawing attention on social media, sparking memes, curiosity, and cross-border discussions about its origin and purpose online.

It reportedly began on May 15, 2026, during a Supreme Court hearing when a lawyer was seeking senior designation. Chief Justice Surya Kant allegedly made a remark comparing some sections of society, including social media users, to“parasites” and“cockroaches.” Although later clarified, the comment triggered strong reactions among young people online.

The controversy led to the creation of the“Cockroach Janta Party” page, which quickly went viral. It was reportedly started by Abhijeet Dipke, who studied in the United States. He added humorous entry rules such as being unemployed, spending long hours on social media, and identifying as an online troll.

What began as satire soon gained massive traction, with reports suggesting nearly 20 lakh people joined or showed interest within two days. The movement also drew public attention when former cricketer Kirti Azad reportedly expressed interest. In Delhi, supporters even participated in a Yamuna cleanliness drive wearing cockroach costumes.

A similar group, the“Cockroach Awami Party,” has reportedly been formed in Pakistan, claiming inspiration from the Indian movement. The group says it aims to represent people who feel labelled and ignored by society. Several similar pages are also emerging online, making origins unclear.

The trend has drawn comparisons to youth movements like Nepal's Gen-Z protests. While largely satirical, it highlights deeper concerns about unemployment, identity, and frustration among young people, raising questions about the system and job opportunities.