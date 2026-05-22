Manchester City To Name Etihad's North Stand After Pep Guardiola

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, May 22 (IANS) English Football Club Manchester City has announced that the newly-expanded North Stand at the Etihad Stadium will be renamed 'The Pep Guardiola Stand' in honour of departing manager, who will step down after completing a historic decade at the club.

The stand will officially be unveiled during Guardiola's final game in charge against Aston Villa on Sunday, marking an emotional farewell to the Spaniard who transformed City into one of world football's dominant forces.

The tribute has been bestowed by Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour in recognition of Guardiola's extraordinary contribution since arriving at the club in 2016. During his 10-year spell, Guardiola guided City to 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League crown in 2023.

A statue of Guardiola will also be commissioned and placed outside the newly named stand on Joe Mercer Way.

“I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field. For ten years, Pep has been the personification of that ambition,” Sheikh Mansour said in a club statement.

“He has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the Club. One that is borne more from how he won than from the many trophies he lifted. He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part,” he added.

The honour comes hours after Guardiola confirmed he would leave the club at the end of the season, saying:“Deep inside, I know it's my time. Nothing is eternal; if it were, I would be here.”

Despite stepping down as manager, Guardiola will continue his association with the City Football Group as a Global Ambassador, where he will provide technical advice and work on strategic projects across the group's clubs.

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak described the stand naming as a fitting tribute to the most successful period in City's history.

“The Pep Guardiola Stand, and the statue that will sit outside it, rightly ensure that Pep's legacy will remain forever woven into the fabric of this football club, the city of Manchester and English football,” he said.

“The unique relationship that he has with our fans has been earned through the honesty and passion of his ten seasons fighting to bring them success,” he added.

The expanded North Stand, under development since late 2023, adds more than 7,000 seats to the Etihad Stadium and takes the venue's total capacity beyond 61,000. The redevelopment also includes a new entertainment district featuring Medlock Square, a 401-room hotel, museum space, restaurants, bars, and retail outlets.

Guardiola's final home game comes three days after City surrendered the 2025-26 Premier League title to Arsenal, whose triumph ended a 22-year wait for the league crown.