Termplus Launched Five-Year Fixed-Term Accounts With Target Rates Of Up To 8.50% P.A. For SMSF Investors And Australian Retirees As Inflation Hit 4.6% In March 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sydney, Australia, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian savers and income-focused investors are navigating an environment of higher interest rates and persistent inflation. On 5 May 2026, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.35%, the third consecutive hike this year and one that has fully unwound the easing cycle of 2025. The Monetary Policy Board vote was split eight to one in favour of the increase. The next RBA Board meeting is scheduled for 15-16 June 2026.

Inflation has remained the central concern behind that decision. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 4.6% in the year to March 2026, the highest annual reading since September 2023. Sue-Ellen Luke, ABS Head of Prices Statistics, said annual CPI inflation of 4.6% was up from 3.7% in February. The trimmed mean measure of underlying inflation sat at 3.3%. Housing rose 6.5% over the year, transport rose 8.9% driven in part by a 32.8% monthly fuel rise, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.1%.

The combination has changed the income calculus for many Australians. Fixed-rate products that were locked in during the 2025 easing cycle now sit below the cash rate, while the cost of essentials continues to climb. That dynamic has put renewed focus on income products structured with floating reference rates rather than fixed coupons.

One example is TermPlus, a high-yield fixed-term account powered by Pengana Capital Group. The TermPlus Target Rate is calculated as the RBA cash rate plus a fixed margin, dictated by the length of the account term. The fixed margin stays the same for the duration of the chosen term, while the RBA component may move with each Reserve Bank decision. The mechanism means the TermPlus account Target Rate adjusts in line with monetary policy rather than against it.

With the cash rate at 4.35%, the one-year Target Rate is 7.35%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus 3.00%). The two-year Target Rate is 8.00%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus 3.65%), and the five-year Target Rate is 8.50%* per annum (RBA cash rate plus 4.15%). Target Rates are quoted net of all fees and costs.

The mechanics matter most in environments where the cash rate is moving. During the 2025 easing cycle, the RBA cut the cash rate three times, and TermPlus Target Rates moved down in line with those decisions, making the fixed margin relatively more appealing in the context of a falling RBA cash rate. The three consecutive hikes in 2026 have reversed that direction. For TermPlus account holders, the fixed margin component locks in their spread above the cash rate, while the RBA component has moved with policy, shifting TermPlus Target rates up in line with the RBA cash rate, keeping TermPlus customers ahead of inflation.

TermPlus is structured as a registered managed investment scheme (ARSN 668 902 323) under Chapter 5C of the Corporations Act, issued by Pengana Capital Limited (AFSL 226 566) and managed by Pengana Credit Pty Ltd. Pengana Capital Group, the ASX-listed parent (ASX: PCG), was founded in 2003 and reported A$3,638.79 million in funds under management at 30 June 2025.

The underlying TermPlus portfolio is invested in the highly sought-after global private credit asset clas through over 4,500 individually negotiated contractual loans to mid-market companies, primarily across the US and Europe. Currency exposures are hedged back to Australian dollars, removing FX as a variable in the income stream.

The minimum opening balance for a new account is A$2,000, and TermPlus is available to personal, joint, SMSF, company, and trust account. Income is calculated daily and paid monthly, with the option to reinvest for compounding inside the term.

Patrick P, 65, from New South Wales, said on the TermPlus reviews page that he had been with the product about six months and was "happy with the income rate and my return each month."

TermPlus has most recently been named a finalist in the Innovation Fund of the Year category at the 2026 Fund Manager of the Year Awards and a finalist in three categories at the 2026 Finnies Awards hosted by FinTech Australia. In addition, TermPlus won the 2025 Finder People's Choice awards in the innovation category. The product is also rated Approved with a Stable Outlook by BondAdviser and is also covered by Lonsec research.

* Any reference to a target rate is current as of today, and is a reference to the investment objective for the relevant account option in TermPlus, which may vary. Importantly, target rates are not guaranteed, and any investment is subject to investment risks. Any forecasted returns may not reflect actual performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Mercer Consulting (Australia) Pty Limited (ABN 55 153 168 140, AFSL 411 770), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer (Australia) Pty Ltd (ABN 32 005 315 917) (Mercer Australia) collectively referred to as Mercer. References to Mercer shall be construed to include Mercer LLC and/or its associated companies. 'MERCER' is a registered trademark of Mercer Australia.

The issuer of units (Term Accounts) in TermPlus (ARSN 668 902 323) is Pengana Capital Limited (Pengana) (ABN 30 103 800 568, AFSL 226 566). Any advice provided is general in nature and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Before investing in TermPlus, consider the PDS, TMD and further details on our website at.

Attachment

TermPlus Fixed-Term Accounts for SMSF Investors and Australian Retirees

CONTACT: 1300 883 881... Governor Phillip Tower Level 27/1 Farrer Place Sydney NSW 2000 Australia