European Commission Comments On Joint Russia-Belarus Nuclear Drills

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper said this at a briefing in Brussels on Thursday, May 22, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Regarding the joint nuclear exercises, we have seen what Russia is capable of. Of course, we call on all actors to refrain from these nuclear threats and avoid actions that could trigger further problems in the region at this scale. I think we have enough of this. We remain vigilant when it comes to any potential security threats surrounding the military exercises by these two actors,” the spokesperson said.

Commenting on potential threats to the EU from Belarus and Russia, as well as the EU's response, she said:

“We have seen how the Lukashenko regime continues to provide the support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. On top of this, Belarus has intensified its provocative actions against the EU and its member states, as we have seen from incursion into our airspace and the instrumentalization of migration. That is why the EU has imposed sanctions on the Lukashenko regime and also stands ready to impose further restrictive measures as long as the Belarusian authorities continue their activities,” Hipper stated.

“And, of course, what this means in practice, is that we have seen a long time now and we are preparing both when it comes to our defense and to our support towards Ukraine in this regard.”

Russia conducts unannounced '' to distract attention from problems at front - ISW

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha informed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about new potential threats posed by Belarus and Russia and called for strong collective deterrence.