Helvetia Baloise Annual General Meeting Approves All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EQS Group) The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Thomas von Planta, welcomed 1,527 shareholders with voting rights (representing 62.66% of the share capital) to the first Annual General Meeting of the merged Helvetia Baloise Holding AG at St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

Successful 2025 financial year

Fabian Rupprecht, Group CEO of Helvetia Baloise, looked back on a successful financial year for 2025. Both parts of the company increased their profitability in 2025, posting strong earnings in all business areas. Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 633.4 million, equating to strong growth of 19.8% compared to the prior year period (2024: CHF 528.6 million). Adjusted for merger-related one-time effects, Baloise achieved a profit attributable to shareholders of CHF 570.6 million, representing an increase of 19.7% over the previous year.

Higher dividend

The Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors were re-elected by the shareholders. In addition, all amendments to the Articles of Association and the new compensation model were approved. The shareholders likewise approved the dividend proposal of CHF 7.70 gross per share, corresponding to a distribution of around CHF 766 million. Compared to the combined distribution of the two companies in respect of financial year 2024, this year's dividend will therefore increase by 5.4%.

Merger as a multi-generational project

In his address as Chairman, Dr Thomas von Planta commented on the merger between Helvetia and Baloise, which was completed on 5 December 2025:“The merger of Helvetia and Baloise is a 'multi-generational project'. It is the largest of its kind in both the European insurance industry and the Swiss business landscape for many years.” In his speech, Dr von Planta added that the integration has made an excellent start. Given the complexity of the merger of the two companies, the process is expected to take three years.

2027 Annual General Meeting in St. Gallen

As part of the merger, it was decided that the Group headquarters of the new insurance group would be in Basel going forward. At the same time, it was confirmed that St. Gallen will remain an important location for the company in the future. As a result, the next Annual General Meeting of Helvetia Baloise Holding AG will be held at Olma Messen St. Gallen on 30 April 2027.

The following image can be opened and downloaded in high resolution by clicking on it (JPG format, approx. 1.68 MB).

Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Thomas von Planta leads the first Annual General Meeting of Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd. Image: Helvetia.

Important dates



27 May 2026: Ex-dividend date

28 May 2026: Record date

29 May 2026: Dividend payment date 17 September 2026: Publication of 2026 half-year results