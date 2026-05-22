Pritam Shares How He Put Together 'Mashooqa' With Italian Artiste Mahmood

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The National Award-winning music composer Pritam has shared his experience of working with Italian artiste Mahmood on the recently released song 'Mashooqa' from the upcoming film 'Cocktail 2' starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

The song is a playful, glamorous and flirty number, and is the musical embodiment of a summer romance. Pritam has joined forces with internationally acclaimed Italian artist Mahmood, along with singer Raghav Chaitanya, to create an unique soundscape. Mahmood on his part has co-composed, wrote and sang the Italian parts of the song.

While Raghav Chaitanya brings the local palpable flavour to the track with his singing, Mahmood's smooth Italian vocals add a refreshing and unexpected twist to this casual dance number.

Talking about the collaboration with Mahmood, Pritam shared, "Imagine what collaboration with the right artist can bring to the soundscape of a song. Mashooqa, which is shot in Sicily, is made more real and relatable by immensely talented Italian artist Mahmood, whose voice's texture and singing style elevated the song to another level”.

Sharing his experience of collaborating with Pritam and singing for a Bollywood song, Mahmood said, "I've always been fascinated by the world of Bollywood, the way music, cinema and emotion become one powerful language. Collaborating with Pritam for this film was like stepping into an imaginary world I had admired from afar for a long time. And knowing that some scenes were shot in Sicily makes it even more meaningful, I love the idea of two worlds so rich in culture and emotion meeting through music and cinema”.

The video of the song features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon at their stylish and flirtatious best. It showcases a more casual, relaxed vibe bursting with addictive beats, sparkling chemistry and an ease of viewing and listening. The track captures the thrill of spontaneous connection, young love and the glamorous chaos of an unforgettable summer romance.

Raghav Chaitanya shared,“'Mashooqa' has such a fresh and infectious vibe to it. What excited me the most was how seamlessly the Italian elements blended with a quintessential Bollywood soundscape. Working with Pritam da and collaborating on a track that brings together two musical cultures was an incredible experience. The audience response has been overwhelming and it's amazing to see people instantly connect with the song's energy and flavour”.

'Cocktail 2' is set to release on June 19, 2026.