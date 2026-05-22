India-Cyprus 'Strong And Futuristic Partnership' Rooted In Shared Values: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the "strong and futuristic partnership" between India and Cyprus, which he said remains rooted in shared values.

"Happy to have met President Nikos Christodoulides in Delhi. We held extensive deliberations on further strengthening the India-Cyprus friendship. Considering the close ties between our nations, we have decided to elevate our friendship into a Strategic Partnership," PM Modi wrote on X after meeting Christodoulides at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

"Ours is indeed a strong and futuristic partnership rooted in shared values. The growing investment linkages between our nations are a matter of immense joy, and we hope to increase trade and economic ties in the times to come," he added.

Both leaders held extensive discussions on India-Cyprus bilateral ties.

"The visit of President Nikos Christodoulides to India will greatly benefit the people of India and Cyprus. At the same time, it will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet as well!" PM Modi stated in another post Friday evening.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting outcomes include elevation of ties to a strategic partnership, besides signing of several agreements -- including on a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, diplomatic training between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) and the Diplomatic Academy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cyprus and also in the field of higher education and research.

Before the meeting, President Christodoulides shared a light moment with PM Modi as both posed for a selfie at the Hyderabad House.

"Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I wish to express my deepest appreciation to you personally, and to the people of India, for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and my delegation," Christodoulides wrote on X, sharing the selfie.

"I feel exceptionally honoured and privileged to be in Delhi for this State Visit, almost a year since your historic visit to Cyprus," he added.

Earlier in the day, President Christodoulides paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also called on President Christodoulides and expressed appreciation for his positive sentiments and guidance for the bilateral ties and cooperation between India and the European Union.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar posted on X, "Delighted to call on President Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus in New Delhi today. Value his positive sentiments and guidance for strengthening our bilateral ties and India - EU cooperation."

The Cyprus President arrived in the national capital on Thursday from Mumbai and was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta.

–IANS

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