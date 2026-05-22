South Sudan: Leaders Of Tomorrow Take Center-Stage At Lively Debates On Gender Equality And Democracy In Pibor

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JUBA, South Sudan, May 22, 2026/APO Group/ --

Demonstrating confidence, critical thinking, and leadership, young students from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area gathered in a Pibor town for lively, sometimes fierce, but always respectful, debate on a variety of hot topics.

The event hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan provided an important platform for the 24 students representing various schools to make their cases for positive change.

First up was gender equality, including equal access to education and participation in leadership and peacebuilding. This is particularly important given that girls in some households within Murle communities are required to remain at home while boys go to school.

"Boys and girls deserve equal opportunities to have their voices heard in shaping their futures,” argued James Arzen from Redeemer School, whose team ultimately triumphed over Kondako Primary School in winning the debate.“They have equal potential to contribute to nation-building and community development.”

The second round featured a robust contest between Lokurnyang Mixed Primary School and Pibor Boys Primary School on the theme:“women are equally effective leaders as men.”

The proposition team from Lokurnyang argued that leadership effectiveness depends on competence, integrity, and commitment rather than gender while also highlighting women's important role in peacebuilding, education, and community development.

On the opposing side, Paul Peter and his teammates from Pibor Boys Primary School demonstrated exceptional rebuttal skills throughout the debate.

“This debate gives us space and ability to challenge gender inequalities and the relegation of women,” he stated.

The most passionate debate was over the impact of social media on children, igniting significant passion and energy among the students as well as the large audience.

“Excessive use of social media distracts students, harms their concentration, and exposes them to negative content, potentially leading to poor academic performance,” stressed standout performer, Jowang Kelle from Lagachod Primary School.

Martha John Gain and the Pibor Girls' Primary School team argued the opposite: that social media gives girls the confidence to speak out on important issues and take on leadership roles.

“The initiative was all about providing a safe space and empowering young people to lead discussions about critical issues that matter to them and to promote positive change,” explained UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, Christopher Okello.

“We leave today with stronger youth voices against violence, abduction, and cattle raiding, along with heightened awareness of conflict's impact on education and development,” concluded Ogebo Omot Ochan, Greater Pibor Acting Chief Administrator.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).