MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BuildDirect Technologies Inc. First Quarter 2026 Conference Call

May 22, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: BuildDirect Technologies, Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - BuildDirect Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel flooring material retailer, today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market open on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) on the same day.

BuildDirect First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT)

Live Webinar:



The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the live webinar on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at

About BuildDirect:

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is a growing omnichannel flooring material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality flooring materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit .

For further information:

BuildDirect Investor Relations

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: BuildDirect Technologies, Inc.