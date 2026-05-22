MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Jared Kamrass Recognized Among American Association of Political Consultants' "40 Under 40 Winners: Class of 2026"

May 22, 2026 8:34 AM EDT | Source: GRW

Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Jared Kamrass has been named one of the American Association of Political Consultants' (AAPC) prestigious "40 Under 40 Winners: Class of 2026," a national recognition honoring rising leaders and innovators shaping the future of the political consulting and public affairs industry.







Jared Kamrass

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The AAPC's annual "40 Under 40" program highlights professionals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and measurable impact across political consulting, media, advertising, polling, communications, and public affairs. The recognition celebrates individuals whose professional accomplishments and ethical conduct reflect the highest standards within the political business community.

Award recipients were formally honored during an award ceremony held on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, as part of the 2026 Pollie Awards & Conference in Amelia Island. The event brought together leading political strategists, campaign professionals, consultants, and public affairs experts from across the country to recognize excellence and innovation within the industry.

The AAPC specifically noted its ongoing commitment to fostering the next generation of political professionals through the "40 Under 40" initiative. Honorees are selected based on their demonstrated influence within their organizations and professions, as well as their commitment to maintaining the ethical principles outlined in the AAPC Professional Code of Ethics.

As a partner with Technicolor Campaigns, Jared Kamrass has built a reputation for strategic leadership in political consulting and advocacy efforts. Throughout his career, he has worked extensively on initiatives centered around healthcare reform, economic opportunity, and advancing policies designed to strengthen communities and improve public outcomes.

The recognition further underscores Jared Kamrass 's growing influence within the political consulting industry and reflects years of dedication to campaign strategy, public affairs, and civic engagement. Colleagues and industry professionals widely regard the distinction as one of the premier acknowledgments for emerging leaders in political communications and consulting.

The "40 Under 40 Winners: Class of 2026" distinction places Jared Kamrass among a select group of professionals whose work continues to shape modern political strategy and advocacy efforts nationwide. The honor also reflects the increasing importance of innovative leadership within a rapidly evolving political and communications landscape.

Professionals selected for the AAPC recognition represent a broad range of expertise spanning campaign management, digital strategy, public relations, polling, advertising, and issue advocacy. The organization's annual recognition program continues to spotlight individuals who are helping define the future direction of the political consulting profession through innovation, leadership, and ethical practice.

Additional information about Jared Kamrass and his professional work can be found at Jared Kamrass Official Website.

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Source: GRW