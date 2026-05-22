Do The Right Thing! OPSEU/SEFPO Calls On Ford To Fund Community And Social Services And Avert A Strike

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unless the Ford government immediately provides funding for services that vulnerable people rely on, workers at 27 community organizations and agencies across the province are poised to go on strike, some as early as Saturday.

Workers say it's a fight for the future of the services they provide. Chronic underfunding has resulted in people falling through the cracks, and families have struggled to access support.

“Workers are standing together because we care deeply about the people we support and future of publicly-funded services,” said Tannis McGinn, Chair of the Child Treatment Divisional Executive and Chair of the Worth Fighting For Working Group.

“We have been pushed to a breaking point and workers are carrying a crumbling system on our backs.”

More than 4,500 workers, members of OPSEU/SEFPO, gave strike notice earlier in May. Workers have been bargaining with their individual employers – non-profit agencies and organizations that are primarily funded by the provincial government.

Workers at some agencies are set to begin strike action as early as Saturday, with most strikes starting at 12:01 am on Monday, May 25th.

“These workers aren't in these jobs for the money. They do this work because they care. But without being able to pay their bills, workers can't stay in these critical jobs. It's time for this government to stop taking advantage of their dedication and commitment to their communities,” said JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO.

Worker demands include retroactive pay for stolen wages by Premier Ford's unconstitutional Bill 124, which capped wage increases at one per cent during a time of skyrocketing cost of living. While many public sector workers have received retroactive wage increases of 6.5 per cent or more since Bill 124 was ruled unconstitutional and repealed, workers in community and social services are still waiting.

At the same time, funding for community and social services continues to fall, with the Financial Accountability Office highlighting a $1.5 billion budget shortfall for the Ministry of Community and Social Services in 2025/2026.

“The Ford government cannot pretend this is simply a dispute between unions and individual employers,” added Hornick.“Employers are telling us clearly that the funding is not there. The government is responsible for funding these vital services that our communities depend on. Compared to the billions of dollars in questionable spending and privatization schemes, doing what's right to make these workers whole amounts to pocket change.”

CONTACT: Jolene Cushman, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications Ontario Public Service Employees Union / Syndicat des employés de la fonction publique de l'Ontario (OPSEU/SEFPO) (416) 518-2368...