'Indecent And Unforgivable': UP CM Slams Cong Leader Ajay Rai Over Objectionable Remarks Against PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a sharp attack on State Congress President Ajay Rai over his objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the comments "indecent, unparliamentary and unforgivable".

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that the remarks reflected the "distorted political culture" of the Congress.

"The indecent, unparliamentary and unforgivable remark made by the Uttar Pradesh Congress President about respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals the Congress party's distorted political culture," CM Adityanath added.

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while criticising the party's leadership and conduct.

"Earlier too, the Congress 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) had displayed similar poor values. Congress has now reached the peak of frustration, despair, resentment, and mental bankruptcy. The party is no longer even in a position to seek forgiveness from the people of the country," he added.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing Ajay Rai allegedly making highly objectionable and filthy comments aimed at the Prime Minister while interacting with Congress supporters.

In the viral clip, Rai is seen waving to a group of people who had apparently gathered to see him off, during which he allegedly made the controversial remarks.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the comments, accusing the Congress leader Ajay Rai of lowering the standards of political discourse.

The remarks have triggered a fresh political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress, with several BJP leaders targeting the Congress over what they termed as "disrespectful" language against the Prime Minister.

The development also comes weeks after Prime Minister Modi had wished Ajay Rai a speedy recovery when the Congress leader was hospitalised in Lucknow earlier this month.