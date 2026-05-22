Casting Director Vineet Lalita Pandey Called Out By Production House For Issuing Fake Casting Calls Under Its Name

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Another set of fake casting calls has been debunked by the production house for which the casting director, Vineet Lalita Pandey claimed to work for.

On Friday, Roy Kapur Films took to their Instagram, and notified their followers of the fake casting calls in their name.

They wrote,“It has come to our notice that a Mr. Vineet Lalita Pandey has been posting false information about casting opportunities for one of our upcoming projects. We wish to clarify that his services as a Casting Director were terminated some time back, and he is no longer associated with Roy Kapur Films in any way. He is not authorised to represent our company or any of our projects, and his actions in this regards are fraudulent. The Producers or the concerned Platform are not reviewing any auditions he has solicited and we are currently not conducting any auditions in Uttar Pradesh”.

“Any official communication regarding casting opportunities from Roy Kapur Films will happen only through our verified and official channels”, they added.

They also attached screenshots of the fake casting calls posted by the casting director on social media.

While the above case involves an established name, several fake casting call controversies have surfaced in the Hindi film industry, with scammers allegedly misusing the names of major Bollywood production houses to target aspiring actors. Big banners, including Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, have repeatedly issued public advisories warning people against fraudulent auditions, fake talent coordinators, and paid“registration” schemes.

Most scams reportedly operate through Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and unofficial email accounts claiming to cast for upcoming films or OTT projects. Victims are often promised roles opposite major stars and then asked to pay audition fees, workshop charges, or travel costs. Industry bodies and casting professionals have stressed that legitimate Bollywood auditions do not demand money for selection. Several production houses also warned newcomers to rely only on verified social media handles and official announcements.