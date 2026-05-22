Man Kills Father-In-Law With Iron Rod After Heated Fight Over Mobile Charging Dispute

A shocking incident was reported from Revadihal village, where a construction worker allegedly killed his supervisor following an argument over charging a mobile phone. Police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the case.

Dispute Between Relatives Turns Violent

The victim has been identified as Dadapir Kolakar, 38, a centering supervisor from Chhabbi village. The accused, Azim Jamakhane, who worked as his assistant, is also his son-in-law. Both were engaged in construction work at the same site.

According to reports, the two had earlier argued over an advance payment, which had already created tension between them before the incident.

Argument Over Phone Charging Escalates

The conflict reportedly began when Azim attempted to charge his mobile phone in a workshed. Dadapir objected, saying valuable materials were kept inside and it was unsafe. This led to a heated exchange between the two relatives.

As the argument intensified, Dadapir allegedly asked Azim to return the advance money and leave the job. In a fit of rage, Azim is said to have picked up an iron rod and struck him on the head.

Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

Dadapir collapsed on the spot due to severe bleeding and was rushed to KMCRI hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. After the attack, Azim fled the scene but was later tracked down and arrested by police.

A case has been registered at Hubballi Rural Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.