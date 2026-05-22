Max Power Expands And Accelerates Its Commercial Validation Program For Canada's First Natural Hydrogen System

Genesis Explained: Its“Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand



REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that ongoing interpretation of robust 3D seismic data across the 28 sq. km Lawson Complex has now defined the first series of high-priority follow-up drill targets for an expanded and continuous near-term multi-well program at the Lawson Natural Hydrogen system in Saskatchewan, with the goal to confirm the world's first large-scale commercial discovery of this emerging new primary energy source.

The Lawson Complex, located in the heart of the Genesis Trend adjoining the Regina - Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor, is also showing strong potential for Helium deposits at a time when Saskatchewan is advancing a broader strategy to expand its share of the global helium market to approximately 10% by 2030, roughly tripling current production levels, as per its Helium Action Plan introduced in 2021.

Highlights



Surveying was carried out this week with six proposed initial well locations at Lawson, with well licensing to follow in the coming days. The first three drill targets have been finalized, and they include the apex of the 3D seismic structure and wells on the flank of the structure encompassing the 14.2 sq. km closure;

Targets were determined through analysis of extensive data, including highly favorable 3D seismic information, providing MAX Power with structurally optimal locations where the potential for gas flow, volume, and concentrations of Natural Hydrogen and Helium could support commercial validation;

Continuous drilling, including completion operations after each well: Exploration and production models will be optimized and refined in real time with state-of-the-art technology and a leading team of geoscientists, geophysicists, engineers and technicians, fast-tracking the timeline for potential commercial discoveries; Aggressive 2D seismic acquisition across the Genesis Trend: With knowledge gained from the Lawson Natural Hydrogen system and the 3D seismic survey, MAX Power is in a program of 2D seismic trade data acquisition across the 475-km-long Genesis Trend to further assess dozens of preliminary and more advanced Natural Hydrogen prospects while also identifying potential new target areas.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of MAX Power, commented:“MAX Power is entering the most important execution phase in its history, and Eric Sprott's fresh investment of $25 million expands and accelerates this execution phase. Lawson confirmed Canada's first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system, the 3D seismic survey materially expanded our understanding of scale, and we have now outlined the first high-priority follow-up drill targets designed to advance commercial validation at the Lawson Complex. This is how a new clean energy category begins moving from subsurface confirmation toward commercial development.”

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, added:“The 3D seismic data has taken Lawson to a new level. The original Lawson well confirmed the system, while the 3D seismic has now allowed us to identify structurally optimal locations where gas accumulation potential is expected to be strongest. These first follow-up targets are designed to test the key parameters that matter most: gas flow, volume, concentration, reservoir continuity, pressure response, and the potential contribution of Helium.”

Video Clip – click on the link below to learn more from Steve Halabura about the importance of this 3D seismic survey:

Mr. Halabura continued:“Lawson has given us Canada's first real subsurface calibration point for Natural Hydrogen. By combining that knowledge with 3D seismic, gas geochemistry, legacy datasets, and new 2D seismic across Genesis, we are rapidly improving our ability to identify repeatable targets along the entire 475-km trend. Lawson is not being treated as a one-off discovery. It is being advanced as the first confirmed Natural Hydrogen system within a much broader geological framework.”

Video Clip – click on the link below as Steve Halabura discusses Natural Hydrogen:

First Follow-Up Drill Targets Defined at Lawson Complex

Follow-up targets within the Lawson Complex are located within structurally favorable areas where ongoing 3D seismic analysis from several teams, including recently contracted GLJ Ltd., is greatly enhancing the Company's understanding of the broader Lawson system and its potential for large-scale accumulations of Natural Hydrogen and associated gases. As more information is collected from the drilling campaign, it will be fed back into the geologic model to further refine future targets. The Company looks forward to sharing additional details in the near future as more information is received, interpreted, and reviewed.

Figure 1 – Lawson Central / Lawson Complex 3D Seismic Image







As announced April 21, 2026, preliminary results from the 3D Seismic Survey delineated a large, coherent structural closure with an estimated aerial extent of approximately 14.2 sq. km within the broader 28 sq. km Lawson Complex.

The 3D seismic survey materially expands the potential discovery footprint beyond the original Lawson 15-19 well, strongly supporting the interpretation that Lawson represents a potentially scalable Natural Hydrogen system rather than an isolated occurrence.

Broader Genesis Trend Opportunity

MAX Power is also advancing an aggressive program of 2D seismic trade data acquisition across the 475-km-long Genesis Trend, one of the most prospective emerging Natural Hydrogen corridors in the world.

The knowledge obtained from the Lawson Natural Hydrogen system, combined with the 3D Seismic Survey and ongoing geological, geophysical, and geochemical analysis, is providing MAX Power with a powerful calibration point to assess dozens of preliminary and more advanced Natural Hydrogen targets along Genesis.

Figure 2 – Genesis Trend





Why This Matters To Investors

MAX Power is now advancing on multiple fronts at a pivotal moment for the Company and the Natural Hydrogen sector.

At Lawson, the Company has moved from Canada's first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system to the definition of the first high-priority follow-up drill targets within a materially expanded 28 sq. km Lawson Complex. The upcoming multi-well program is designed to evaluate the key commercial parameters that matter most to investors: flow, volume, concentration, continuity, deliverability, pressure response, and the potential for value-added Helium. Information collected in the multi-well drill program will not only advance the Lawson Complex but can also be used to identify and refine other prospects along Genesis and elsewhere.

Across the broader 475-km Genesis Trend, MAX Power is aggressively acquiring 2D seismic data to evaluate dozens of prospects and further define the repeatability and scalability of the Natural Hydrogen system. Each new dataset strengthens MAXX LEMI and improves the Company's ability to rank, prioritize, and advance targets across one of the most prospective Natural Hydrogen corridors in the world.

The combination of discovery, 3D seismic scale, near-term follow-up drilling, expanding Genesis Trend targeting, helium upside, independent commercial evaluation, and a highly favorable regulatory environment positions MAX Power at the forefront of what could become a new clean energy industry in Saskatchewan.

If successfully advanced, Lawson and the broader Genesis Trend have the potential to contribute to a scalable domestic energy platform aligned with industrial demand, energy security, advanced technology infrastructure, and long-term nation-building priorities.

As global demand for reliable baseload energy accelerates alongside the expansion of AI infrastructure, industrial growth, and advanced manufacturing in Saskatchewan, systems such as Lawson may represent an emerging source of scalable, domestically sourced clean energy.

Figure 3 – Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)





Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its“Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand



The Genesis Trend's Industrial Corridor



Lawson – Canada's First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen



MAX Power Leaps at Lawson



Watch the Drill in Action



MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video



History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup



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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

...

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

...

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“expect”,“estimate”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“should”,“predict”,“potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to exploration and drilling plans, proposed well licensing, the timing and scope of an expanded multi-well drill program, the interpretation of 3D seismic and 2D seismic data, the potential existence, size, continuity, recoverability, concentration, deliverability, and commercial viability of Natural Hydrogen and Helium accumulations, the advancement of the Lawson Discovery and Lawson Complex toward potential commercial evaluation or development, the ability of the Company to acquire additional permits or expand its land position, the impact of Saskatchewan's updated regulatory framework, the development and prospective use of MAXX LEMI, and the Company's broader Natural Hydrogen and Helium strategy.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, the successful interpretation of seismic and subsurface data, the availability of additional permits or lands under Saskatchewan's regulatory framework, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, geochemical, and technical uncertainties; risks associated with public offering processes for permits and dispositions; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling, seismic, permitting, or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production. The Company's properties are in the exploration stage, and no resources or reserves have been defined to date, nor is there any guarantee that resources or reserves will be defined in the future.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at