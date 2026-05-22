Black Diamond Therapeutics To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation details are as follows:
- 4:55-5:25pm ET on Wednesday, June 3
The Webcast will be available at the start of the presentation under“Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Company's website, . A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company's MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing silevertinib, an investigational brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM. For more information, please visit .
Contacts
For Investors:
...
For Media:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment