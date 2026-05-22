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Black Diamond Therapeutics To Participate In Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2026-05-22 08:17:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2026, in New York, NY. In addition, the company will host one-on-one meetings with investors on the same day.

Presentation details are as follows:

  • 4:55-5:25pm ET on Wednesday, June 3

The Webcast will be available at the start of the presentation under“Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Company's website, . A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company's MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing silevertinib, an investigational brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM. For more information, please visit .

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