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FRO Q1 2026 Presentation
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline plc ́s first quarter 2026 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 22 May, 2026 at 15:00 CEST.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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Presentation Q1 2026
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