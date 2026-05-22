Goafest 2026: Prasoon Joshi Felicitated As Prasar Bharati Chairman

India's advertising, media and communications fraternity came together at Goafest 2026 to felicitate Prasoon Joshi on his appointment as Chairman of Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster, on the inauguration day of the festival.

According to the press note, the honour recognised Prasoon Joshi's extraordinary contribution to Indian advertising and media, as well as the trust placed in him to help strengthen the voice, relevance and future-facing vision of India by appointing him as the Chairman of Prasar Bharati.

Joshi Expresses Gratitude

Over the years, Prasoon Joshi has brought rare depth to Indian communication, blending creativity with cultural insight and popular storytelling with a deep understanding of India's many voices. Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi expressed his gratitude for the honour recieved at Goafest 2026. "Recognition from one's own fraternity is always special. I accept it with gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility. The advertising industry has shaped and continues to sharpen my understanding of people, culture and storytelling. Prasar Bharati now offers the privilege of applying that understanding in the service of the nation and a larger public purpose," said Prasoon Joshi as quoted in a press note.

Industry Acknowledges Influence

At the event, the Industry leaders acknowledged Joshi's unique ability to bridge creativity, culture, governance and public communication. His body of work across advertising, cinema, literature and public causes has made him one of the most influential voices in contemporary Indian communication. Joshi has also served as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification and is the author of several books.

Goafest is jointly organised by the Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club. The festival is set to conclude today. (ANI)

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